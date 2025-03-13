As engines rev up for the motorsport season, Duckhams celebrates its 125 years of winning legacy

As this year’s motorsports season gets underway, iconic British engine oil Duckhams is celebrating its motorsports legacy. Racing success is at the heart of the 125-year-old brand, which was ‘Born to Race’. Driven by heritage, destined for glory.

Duckhams and motorsports have been synonymous with each other along the brand's legacy of 125 years. This legacy began with the land-speed record in 1948 and extends to numerous F1, BTCC, British GT, Formula Ford, and BRIC Superbikes championships with celebrated drivers of yesteryear like Colin Chapman, Ayrton Senna, James Hunt, John Surtees and current champions like Dan Cammish, Shaun Balfe, Adam Smalley and Daryl DeLeon.

Duckhams has conquered legendary racetracks, powered champions and shaped legacies, with proof of performance on the track, from classic to cutting-edge lubricants.

90 years ago, W. G. Everitt broke the world record (H class) for the standing start kilometre and mile, driving a Duckhams-lubricated MG at Brooklands. Fourteen years later, Lieutenant-Colonel A. T. 'Goldie' Gardner set a new international car speed record in Belgium, using Duckhams oils. Cabling head office with the good news, Goldie advised: 'Lubrication by Duckhams as ever perfect'. His success continued in the company's 50th anniversary year, when, still running exclusively on Duckhams oils in his new MG Record Car, Gardener set new record speeds in international classes E to I.

Duckhams: Born to Race

Duckhams' association with motorsport began in earnest in the 1960s, and by 1971, Formula Atlantic had practically become the Duckhams formula, as almost every finisher used Duckhams Q20-50.

1974 was a standout season. Jacky Ickx won the Formula 1 Race of Champions. There was further Formula 1 success, with Ronnie Peterson winning the Monaco, French and Italian Grand Prix and James Hunt winning the International Trophy at Silverstone. At that time, virtually half the Formula 1 field was running on Duckhams oil. The majority of winners in Formula 5000, Formula Atlantic and Formula Ford were all lubricated by the iconic green oil Duckhams Q.

In the 1980s, Duckhams successfully ventured into rallying, with Ari Vatanen winning the 1981 Drivers' World Championship. The following year, Hannu Mikkola and Arne Hertz drive their Audi Sport UK Quattro to individual victories in the British Rally Championship.

Famous motor racing drivers Nigel Mansell, Ayrton Senna and David Coulthard all received backing from Duckhams in the early days of their careers. In the 1990s, Duckhams-lubricated cars competed in the British Touring Cars Championships. Ian Simpson secured the HEAT British Cuspercup Superbikes title in 1994, and Karl Muggeridge rode his Duckhams-Seeley Honda in the 1998 British Supersport 600 Championships.

Duckhams: Born to Race

2021 saw Duckhams storm back to racing success, with Duckhams-sponsored Dan Cammish winning the Porsche Carrera Cup Great Britain. Duckhams continued the winning formula in 2023 with victory in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB and the Thailand Bric Superbike Championship.

Duckhams Chief Marketing Officer Rajat Moitra said, “Our 125th anniversary year proved to be another triumphant season, with Adam Smalley emulating his Porsche Carerra Cup GB success in British GT. Adam secured the Silver-Am Championship with two rounds to spare. Duckhams also backed young driver Daryl Deleon in his first British Touring Cars Championship and celebrated our historic association with Formula Ford by sponsoring the Heroes of FF1600 Sprint Cup, a racing championship for 1980s and 1990s Formula Ford. We’re looking forward to driving and winning together for the next 125 years and adding to our record-breaking motorsport legacy!”

Duckhams has a long history dating back to 1899 when Alexander Duckham established his own oil company. His entrepreneurial, pioneering spirit has been at the company's heart since then. Duckhams was responsible for developing revolutionary new process oils that controlled the build-up of carbon deposits in the 1920s and launched the first synchromesh gear oil in the 1930s. In 1951, Duckhams introduced Europe's first multigrade oil, an innovation which transformed lubrication technology forever.

Today, Duckhams delivers high-performance engine oils formulated to keep engines of all ages moving. Their passenger and commercial vehicle lubricants are available in twenty-seven countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.