Brand Organic issues urgent recall of various MadeGood granola bars after pieces of metal found
Various MadeGood granola bars have been recalled after pieces of metal were found.
Brand Organic said they are pulling these affected products:
Chocolate Chip Organic
- Pack Size: 6 x 24g
- Best Before Dates: 30 May 2025, 31 May 2025, 18 November 2025
Mixed Berry Organic
- Pack Size: 6 x 24g
- Best Before Dates: 22 May 2025, 27 June 2025
Chocolate Banana Organic
- Pack Size: 6 x 24g
- Best Before Date: 24 December 2025
Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Organic
- Pack Size: 5 x 24g
- Best Before Dates: 11 January 2025, 13 February 2025, 6 March 2025, 4 April 2025, 6 May 2025, 6 June 2025, 6 July 2025, 19 August 2025, 21 August 2025
Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Organic
- Pack Size: 5 x 24g
- Best Before Dates: 7 March 2025, 24 June 2025, 27 August 2025
The Food Safety Agency says: “If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact [email protected].”
