Various MadeGood granola bars have been recalled after pieces of metal were found.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Waitrose Chinese takeaway bag for two recalled as it may contain molluscs, says Food Standards Agency

The Food Safety Agency says: “If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact [email protected].”