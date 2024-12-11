Brand Organic issues urgent recall of various MadeGood granola bars after pieces of metal found

By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

11th Dec 2024, 8:09pm
Various MadeGood granola bars have been recalled after pieces of metal were found.

Brand Organic said they are pulling these affected products:

Chocolate Chip Organic

  • Pack Size: 6 x 24g
  • Best Before Dates: 30 May 2025, 31 May 2025, 18 November 2025

Mixed Berry Organic

  • Pack Size: 6 x 24g
  • Best Before Dates: 22 May 2025, 27 June 2025

Various MadeGood granola bars have been recalled after pieces of metal were found.
Various MadeGood granola bars have been recalled after pieces of metal were found. | Food Safety Agency

Chocolate Banana Organic

  • Pack Size: 6 x 24g
  • Best Before Date: 24 December 2025

Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Organic

  • Pack Size: 5 x 24g
  • Best Before Dates: 11 January 2025, 13 February 2025, 6 March 2025, 4 April 2025, 6 May 2025, 6 June 2025, 6 July 2025, 19 August 2025, 21 August 2025

Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Organic

  • Pack Size: 5 x 24g
  • Best Before Dates: 7 March 2025, 24 June 2025, 27 August 2025

The Food Safety Agency says: “If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact [email protected].”

