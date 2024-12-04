Tesco recalls popular Christmas party food item over fears customers have bought out-of-date food due to misprint

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

4th Dec 2024, 12:58pm
Tesco has issued an urgent recall notice for one of its popular Christmas party food items after a misprint on the packaging’s use by date.

The supermarket giant has issued the urgent recall for the 280g packet of 8 Chicken Tsukune Skewers with the use by date of December 23, 2024. According to Tesco, the use by date has been incorrectly labelled.

Instead of being edible up until December 23, the products in fact only have a use by of up until December 10, 2024. The supermarket said in its recall notice: “We are recalling a specific date code of Tesco 8 Chicken Tsukune Skewers 280g due to the incorrect use by date code of 23/12/2024 print on packs instead of 10/12/2024.

“An extension of the use by date could pose a risk to health if the product is kept past the correct shelf life of the product.”

Tesco's 8 Chicken Tsukune Skewers with the date of 23/12/2024 have been recalled after the supermarket said the the use by date has been misprinted.placeholder image
Tesco's 8 Chicken Tsukune Skewers with the date of 23/12/2024 have been recalled after the supermarket said the the use by date has been misprinted. | FSA/Tesco

Customer who have bought affected packs are being instructed to not eat the product. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to any Tesco store for a full refund. No receipt is required. If you have any queries, call Tesco’s customer service team on 0800 505 555.

