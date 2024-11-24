A beloved brand has issued an urgent recall notice on one of its products - admitting it could be harmful to those with allergies.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The WilderKitchen, which provides a variety of ethical, wildflower honey products, has asked customers who have ordered one of their bottles to immediately get in touch for a refund.

It comes after it was discovered that the product presented a risk to people who either coeliac disease or a gluten intolerance - which is not how the food is intended to be, and is not warned about on the list of ingredients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All batches of 260g, 350g and 1.4kg bottles of Wilderbee Gochujang Hot Honey, with a best before date of May 11, 2026, have been recalled because they contain gluten.

A batch of Wilderbee Gochujang Hot Honey has been recalled by the WilderKitchen, as it contains gluten. | The WilderKitchen

A statement from the Food Standards Agency said: “The WilderKitchen is recalling Wilderbee Gochujang Hot Honey because it contains gluten which is not mentioned on the label. The exact cereal is currently unknown.

“This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease and/or an allergy or intolerance to gluten or cereals containing gluten.

“The WilderKitchen is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have bought the above product and have coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to gluten or cereals containing gluten, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund.”

For more information, contact the WilderKitchen by emailing [email protected].