Starbucks has appointed Brian Niccol as the new chief executive, however controversy has been sparked over his working commute.

Mr Niccol, who lives in Newport Beach in California, faces a 1000-mile commute by private jet to the coffee company’s headquarters in Seattle, Washington, with the new boss not expect to move his family across the country for work. Instead, Starbucks has said that a “small remote office” will be “maintained at the expense of the company” in Newport Beach to allow for day-to-day working, while all other work will take place at the Seattle office.

A spokesman for Starbucks confirmed to CNBC earlier this week that he would be expected to work from the Seattle office at least three days per week when he takes up the post on September 9. This is in accordance with the company’s hybrid working policy in corporate roles.

Social media users have hit out at the world’s largest coffee shop chain for the appointment and subsequent travel arrangement due to sustainability efforts made elsewhere in the company. This includes banning the use of plastic straws and adding more plant-based food options in stores.

In the job offer to 50-year-old Mr Niccol, Starbucks said that the company aircraft will be made available for “business related travel”, for “travel between city of residence and the company’s headquarters”, and for “your personal travel” in accordance with company policies, up to $250,000 per year.

Commuting from Newport Beach, California to Seattle, Washington will see Mr Niccol travel 1000 miles each way. A flight between the two areas takes around 2.5 to 3 hours.

One critic said on social media: “How can anyone justify a 1,000-mile #commute by private jet? Makes #Starbucks sustainably policy look like greenwashing.” Another said: “Seriously? New CEO Brian Niccol to take 1,000-mile private jet commute? In an age where the richest are proven primary contributors to damage to the environment? I imagine you have lost a few customers through this – you’ve certainly lost me.”

A third posted: “The new Starbucks CEO is ‘supercommuting’ 1,000 miles to Seattle on a private jet to work, so don’t be too harsh on that waitress who gave you a plastic straw when you didn’t want one.”

Who is Brian Niccol?

Brian Niccol is the former chairman and CEO of Mexican fast food chain Chipotle. He previously served as chief executive officer of Taco Bell, as well as holding roles at Pizza Hut, Pringles and Proctor and Gamble.

He was announced as the new Starbuck chief executive and chairman on August 13 and will begin in the role on September 9. He replaces Mellody Hobson as chairman and Laxman Narasimhan as CEO.

What is Brian Niccol’s salary at Starbucks?

Mr Niccol has received a very generous salary and starting bonus from Starbucks. He will start on a salary of $1.6 million and receives a starting bonus of a staggering $10m. In addition to this, he will also receive $75m in equity grants. These are paid out over time.

What is Brian Niccol’s net worth?

According to trading news Benzinga, Mr Niccol has a current estimated net worth of $339m. The site said: “This is based on reported shares across multiple companies, which include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Harley-Davidson Inc, and KB Home.”