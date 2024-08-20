Kennedy News and Media

Jack Parsons admitted he lied his way into meetings with business bosses - but it’s earned him a £1.4 million London pad.

A young entrepreneur admits he faked business meetings at a coffee shop to appear successful on social media - but claims the 'white lie' earned him banking bosses and Tom Hardy among his network. Jack Parsons says he used a 'white lie' to pretend his diary was full of business meet-ups by taking a snap of two cups of tea and sharing it on Twitter to brag about a 'fantastic day of meetings talking to business leaders'.

The wannabe businessman had quit his full-time education recruitment job at 21 years old and decided to set up his own business to help young entrepreneurs, despite having no network or degree. After getting fed up of the 'lost and lonely' three months he spent using the wi-fi in Costa everyday to send off more than 4,000 emails that '99% went unanswered', Jack decided to 'fake it til you make it'.

Taking to X/Twitter, the business hopeful shared a photo of two cups of tea in 2019 with the caption 'I've just had a fantastic day of meetings'. The now 26-year-old claims lying about the meetings 'manifested' them into reality, as people began reaching out and his network soon began to grow for real.

Soon he secured his first real business meeting and says his tactic now enables him to share brews with influential leaders such as chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, Charlie Nunn, and actor Tom Hardy.

In a recent post, the UK's Chief Youth Officer exposed his 'secret' staged conferences to his followers and claimed this 'literally manifested' his success - and now claims he lives in a £1.4million apartment in London and wears Louboutin shoes.

Many users praised the entrepreneur's 'clever' idea in the comments, however, one user was 'not a fan' of the 'fake it til you make it' mentality.

Jack, who lives in Southwark, London, said: "When I was in that coffee shop it made me feel low. It was so disheartening. I just felt lost and lonely. You're sitting around grannies all day. I was basically unemployed. I thought 'if I'm going to do this, I'm going to go to Costa coffee everyday and just reach out to people and see what could happen'.

"I reached out to hundreds of people daily. I think in total it was about 4,000 people I reached out to. But no one came back. I don't know if it was my message, I don't know what it was. Who wants to meet a 21-year-old in Romford who had this business idea but had no money or influence?

"I had to do something creative. Social media was the only tool that I had to become anything. Social media can be very shallow but it can be a great tool if used correctly. I've grown up to have values and always be honest. But I've also heard 'fake it til you make it'. So I thought let me fake it til you make it.

"I took a picture of two cups of tea. Two of those cups of tea were drunk by me. I put it online with the caption, 'it was great to have a meeting today'. I told a little white lie. Someone retweeted it and then another person liked it."

The young entrepreneur, who co-founded Superhand, helping to give business opportunities to young people, revealed the social media post helped him to secure his first real business meeting and get to where he is today.

Jack, who is also now the podcast host of 'My Duvet Flip', said: "I reached out to an entrepreneur who liked the post and had a small business. I went and met them and it all started from there. I felt excited. It's the reason why I got meeting number one and it's the reason why I got meeting number two.

"It all started with two cups of tea, which I did drink. A fake announcement that I met people when I didn't. And it's built me into an entrepreneur. One fake post can make it. You have to put yourself out there. I invite leaders to my house for tea now. It's a very British way of networking."

The 26-year-old defended the misleading post because it wasn't 'malicious'. Jack said: "I didn't think it would lead to anything. I even thought about deleting it. I thought this might be wrong. I've not actually met anyone. You have to build on a good foundation.

"Everything good I was doing - reaching out to all these people and making sure everything was legitimate, it just wasn't sticking. Then you fake it til you make it, two cups of tea post up and boom.

"It's not compromised my values in any way. I think you can get some really manipulative and false information online, especially on social media. You need to be careful with your 'fake it til you make it' posts. You don't want to be doing anything that's malicious or wrongdoing.

"I didn't think there was any wrongdoing in putting two cups of tea. Even though it wasn't true, I don't think it hurt anyone."

The young entrepreneur now encourages other aspiring business people to not be afraid to reach out to people and 'put [their] ego to one side'. Jack said: "My advice to anyone who wants to start is find one individual who is six months ahead of you. Don't worry about trying to reach out to Jeff Bazos. I did. It's not going to happen.

"Focus on someone who is three or six or nine months ahead of you. Buy a cheap notepad and go to that meeting. Put your ego to one side and go from having all the answers to all the questions in everything you do."

Many users praised the entrepreneurs' fake business meetings. One user said: "Love this and have read many similar stories from other successful entrepreneurs."

Another user said: "Your clever tea meetings can truly revolutionise our paths." A third user said: "The style is crazy." However, one user said: "Personally, I am not a fan of 'fake it til you make it'."