Cheltenham fine dining restaurant launches ‘Golden Ticket’ giveaway to celebrate town’s Jazz Festival

A fine-dining Cheltenham restaurant is adding an unexpected twist to its service in celebration of this year’s Cheltenham Jazz Festival – giving away a range of mystery prizes to lucky diners.

Prithvi’s ‘Golden Ticket’ initiative, running exclusively during the festival, will see a set number of mystery tickets hidden inside bill folders from April 30th to May 5th. The recipients will uncover a variety of prizes, from a complimentary cocktail or glass of wine to £25 off their bill or a dessert to share. One grand prize will see a guest treated to a fully covered meal for two.

Encouraging a sense of fun and spontaneity, the giveaway aims to add an extra layer of enjoyment for those dining at the restaurant during the festival.

Speaking on the campaign, Prithvi owner Jay Rahman, said: “Cheltenham really comes alive during Jazz Festival week, and we wanted to capture some of that energy and bring it into the restaurant. The Golden Ticket idea is all about creating those unexpected moments of joy, something we always strive for at Prithvi. Whether it’s a glass of wine on the house or your whole evening covered, we hope this will be an exciting surprise for our guests.”

The Golden Ticket giveaway follows Prithvi’s festive gift hunt in December, which involved a collaboration with local luxury retailers to distribute prizes around the town. Both initiatives are part of the restaurant’s wider efforts to create engaging, community-focused campaigns throughout the year.

The Cheltenham Jazz Festival is a major event in the town’s cultural calendar, attracting thousands of visitors each year and generating increased footfall across local businesses. As one of the busiest weeks in Cheltenham, it provides a key opportunity for hospitality venues to engage with both residents and tourists.

Known for its refined take on Indian-inspired cuisine, Prithvi offers innovative experiences that go beyond the plate, combining exceptional food with thoughtful, creative touches.

For more information or to book, visit: prithvirestaurant.com.