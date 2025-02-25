An urgent ‘do not eat’ recall has been issued for two ice cream products due to a potential health risk.

Cheshire Farm is recalling Caramelized Biscuit Ice Cream and Biscoff Ice Cream because they contain hazelnuts which is not mentioned on the label, meaning the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts.

The Food Safety Agency said the affected products are Caramelized Biscuit Ice Cream (1-litre pack, batch code L24150, best before 29 November 2025) and Cheshire Farm Biscoff Ice Cream (1-litre pack, batch codes L23139 and L23261, best before 19 November 2024 and 18 March 2025).

The agency said: “The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

“If you have bought the above products and have an allergy to nuts do not eat them. Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. For more information, please contact Cheshire Farm at: [email protected]”