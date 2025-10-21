Clothing brand Gap is returning to the UK high street in the very near future.

If you are a fan of clothing brand Gap, then you will be delighted to discover that it is returning to the UK high street with stand alone stores and sooner than you may think. Gap currently has concessions in selected Next stores across England and Ireland as well as four Next shop-in-shop concepts at Manchester’s Trafford and Arndale shopping centres, as well as Oxford Street in London and Braehead in Glasgow.

In July 2021, it was reported that Gap would close all of its 81 stores in the UK and Ireland and go online-only. The BBC reported at the time that “The company has not disclosed how many employees the closures will affect, but will shortly start a consultation process with the staff.

“The firm said it was "not exiting the UK market" and would continue to offer a web-based store when all the shops had closed.”

However, it would seem that after four years, US fashion giant Gap is returning to the UK high street. Drapers has reported that “the three new openings, which include Covent Garden (6 November), Westfield London (4 December) and Wembley Park (12 December), are a reflection of its bid to continue “growing and elevating” its UK store footprint.”

Gap UK: Exact date and locations of new stores, success of KATSEYE plus Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

How successful was Gap’s campaign with KATSEYE?

KATSEYE is a global girl group with 7.2M followers on Instagram. In August 2025, ModernRetail reported that in “Gap’s second-quarter earnings call on Thursday, Dickson said the Katseye campaign generated 20 million views in its first three days, “more views than the full length of our last four releases combined.” Early reads on the campaign, he said, indicate that “this is [within] striking range of probably being one of the most iconic brand campaigns that we’ve done.”

In July 2023, Gap announced that “Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), the largest specialty apparel company in the U.S., with a portfolio that includes Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Richard Dickson as the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 22, 2023.

“Richard has invaluable expertise in areas critical to the work Gap Inc. is doing to strengthen the company for the long term. And we are thrilled to have his visionary leadership as the company redefines the future potential of Gap Inc. and its renowned American fashion brands,” said lead independent director, Mayo A. Shattuck III.”

For their 2025 Fall campaign, Gap enlisted Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple to front it. Mark Breitbard, President & CEO of Gap brand, said: “Gap has always been known for campaigns that bridge generations and shape culture,” and added that “From our iconic ’90s ads to today, we’ve celebrated original talent—both accomplished and emerging—to inspire self-expression.

“Partnering with Gwyneth and Apple continues that legacy, offering a fresh perspective on timeless design. Gap’s identity has always been rooted in culture, storytelling, and connecting people across generations.”

Gwyneth Paltrow said: “Gap has always been part of my family’s life,” and Apple Martin added that “When I think of Gap, I think of growing up with it, When I was little, I was always dressed in Gap Kids, and I’ve loved clothes since I was that age.”

The GapStudio Fall/Winter 2025 Collection 03, was designed by Zac Posen and Gwyneth Paltrow said about Zac’s involvement that “It’s classic and effortless, and Zac has brought a fresh perspective that makes the brand more wearable than ever.”

WWD reported that the mother and daughter fall 2025 campaign for “GapStudio generated $1 million in media impact value within one week of the collection’s announcement, according to Launchmetrics.”