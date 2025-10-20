This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Due to an issue at Amazon Web Services (AWS) the likes of Snapchat, Zoom, Ring, Reddit and banking services have been affected.

At 10:19am in the UK, Lloyds issued an update on X and said: “You may have seen reports of issues with Amazon Web Services affecting a number of websites and apps across the UK today. We know this is impacting some of our services right now. We're sorry about this. Please bear with us as we investigate this.”

Earlier in the morning in the UK, Aravind Srinivas, the chief executive of AI company Perplexity took to X and wrote: “Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it.”

Andy Jassy is the founder of Amazon Web Services and is the President and CEO of Amazon.com and also serves on the Board of Directors. According to the biography on Amazon’s website, not only did he found Amazon Web Services (AWS) but “he led it from its inception and served as its CEO from April 2016 until July 2021. He joined Amazon in 1997 and, prior to founding AWS, held various leadership roles across the company, including both business-to-business and business-to-consumer.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy speaks during a keynote address at AWS re:Invent 2024, a conference hosted by Amazon Web Services, at The Venetian Las Vegas on December 3, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, and serves on the Trust of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, on the Board of Trustees for Rainier Scholars, and as Chair of Rainier Prep’s Board of Directors. He has an AB from Harvard University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.”

According to CEO Today, “Andy Jassy, the current CEO of Amazon, is estimated to have a net worth between $490 million and $540 million as of 2025. The bulk of his wealth is tied directly to his Amazon stock holdings—approximately 2.2 million common shares—along with restricted stock units (RSUs) awarded during his executive tenure.”

How much is Jeff Bezos worth?

Forbes has reported that Jeff Bezos is worth $226.8B.

Are Amazon shares down due to the outage?

At the time of writing, the Amazon share price is 214.29 USD and is actually +1.01 (0.47%) up today. James Sillars, business and economics reporter at Sky News reported two hours ago that regarding the share price “We’re not seeing any great reaction so far. Why? Chances are, this could all be over in a matter of hours with disruption- while high at the moment- kept to a minimum.”