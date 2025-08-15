Jackie Bezos, the mother of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has died at 78.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has paid tribute to his mother, Jackie Bezos, who has passed away at the age of 78 following a battle with Lewy body dementia. According to the NHS, “Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), also known as Lewy body dementia, is one of the most common types of dementia. Dementia is the name for problems with mental abilities caused by gradual changes and damage in the brain. It's rare in people under 65.”

Symptoms of Lewy body dementia include hallucinations and hearing voices, problems with understanding, thinking, memory and judgement (similar to Alzheimer’s disease), confusion or sleepiness, slow movement, stiff limbs, tremors, disturbed sleep that can be associated with violent movements and shouting, fainting spells, falls, depression and anxiety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Jeff Bezos pays tribute to his mum Jackie following her death, who are his siblings Christina and Mark? Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos poses on the red carpet with his parents Mike and Jackie, for the Smithsonian Magazine's 2016 American Ingenuity Awards, honoring groundbreaking individuals in several categories, at the National Portrait Gallery on December 8, 2016 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Jeff Bezos shared a tribute to his mother Jackie Bezos on Instagram and wrote: “Her adulthood started a little bit early when she became my mom at the tender age of 17. That couldn’t have been easy, but she made it all work.

“She pounced on the job of loving me with ferocity, brought my amazing dad onto the team a few years later, and then added my sister and brother to her list of people to love, guard, and nourish. For the rest of her life, that list of people to love never stopped growing. She always gave so much more than she ever asked for.

“After a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia, she passed away today, surrounded by so many of us who loved her — her kids, grandkids, and my dad. I know she felt our love in those final moments. We were all so lucky to be in her life. I hold her safe in my heart forever.

Jacklyn Gise Bezos

December 29, 1946 - August 14, 2025

“I love you, mom.”

Who are Jeff Bezos’s siblings, do they share the same father?

Jeff Bezos has two siblings, Christina and Mark, they share the same mother Jackie Bezos, but Jeff Bezos’s biological father is Ted Jorgensen. Jeff’s name at birth was Jeffrey Preston Jorgensen, his mum Jackie was 17 at the time of his birth and his father Ted, 19, was a Danish American unicyclist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeff Bezos was only 17-months old when Jackie and Ted split up and she went on to marry Miguel (Mike) Bezos in 1968. Jeff Bezos refers to Miguel Bezos as his father and in an interview with Wired in 199, Jeff Bezos said: "The reality, as far as I'm concerned, is that my Dad is my natural father. The only time I ever think about it, genuinely, is when a doctor asks me to fill out a form.”

Who is Mark Bezos?

In 2019, along with David Moross, Mark Bezos founded a private equity firm called HighPost Capital. He is six years younger than Jeff and the brothers were on board the first manned flight of his rocket ship developed by his aerospace company Blue Origin in 2021.

In an interview with Jeff Bezos at the time, Gayle King on CBS This Morning said: "Clearly it's a bonding moment for the two of you. Did you have a moment with the two of you up there?"

Jeff Bezos said: "We had a couple of those moments," and added that "We had about, I don't know, 25 minutes on the ground, with the crew capsules sealed. So it's just the four of us in there, and my brother and I, we picked seats so that we could see each other from our seats … We had some really good, quality time there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Bezos is married to Lisa Bezos and the couple have four children.

Who is Christina Bezos?

Christina Bezos is Jeff Bezos and Mark Bezos’s sister. Before Jeff and Mark Bezos’s trip to space in 2021, she sent them a message which said: “Now hurry up and your a-- back down here so I can give you a huge hug. We love you and Godspeed."

Jeff Bezos recalled at the time that "I actually teared up right there in the capsule," and also said: "It was so heartfelt and, you know, she talked about some of the things we did as kids. It was a very sweet message."

Christina Bezos is the middle sibling and keeps a low profile. She is however involved with the Bezos Family Foundation. She reportedly has three children.