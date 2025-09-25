After the latest announcement about a wave of high street bank closures - which this week saw Lloyds say it would shut the doors of 49 branches - a list of places have been recommended for 11 new “banking hubs”.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cash access network Link says 11 new hubs are needed to helped fill the vacuum after the closures. The hubs are like traditional branches, but the space is shared by multiple banks, usually on a rolling rota with staff from a different bank in the building on different days.

They have a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions. There are also private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A banking hub in Newcastle | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Link has recommended 244 hubs so far, and the government has committed to opening 350 banking hubs before the end of 2029. So far 186 hubs are up and running. The hubs will now be run by Cash Access UK. Since 2022, Link has assessed 2,209 bank branch closures.

John Howells, chief executive of Link, said: “Banking hubs continue to provide a key service on the high street and we’re delighted to announce these new locations. Millions still rely on cash day in, day out, and we’re committed to keeping cash on the high street.”

The 11 new locations across the UK recommended for a banking hub are:

Buxton, Derbyshire

Camborne, Cornwall

Chepstow, Monmouthshire

Deal, Kent

Gorseinon, Swansea

Grangemouth, Falkirk

Harborne, West Midlands

Hawick, Roxburghshire

Ryde, Isle of Wight

Stamford, Lincolnshire

Totton, Hampshire

The full list of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland closures announced on Wednesday was:

Lloyds Bank

Alfreton, Derbyshire – January 19

Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales – January 12

Bideford, Devon – January 13

Harborne, West Midlands – October 9

Camborne, Cornwall – October 7

Chepstow, Monmouthshire, Wales – October 7

Chester-le-Street, Co Durham – January 14

Deal, Kent – January 22

Fleet, Hampshire – January 13

Gillingham, Dorset – January 8

Gorseinon, Swansea, Wales – October 12

Havant, Hampshire – January 19

Hedge End, Hampshire – January 21

Hedon, Yorkshire – January 28

Ivybridge, Devon – January 14

Lewes, East Sussex – January 19

Mitcham, London – January 8

New Addington, London – January 14

Okehampton, Devon – March 25

Penzance, Cornwall – January 21

Petersfield, Hampshire – January 21

Ryde, Isle of Wight – January 21

Stamford, Lincolnshire – January 20

Swadlincote, Derbyshire – January 20

Totnes, Devon – January 8

Totton, Hampshire – January 19

Halifax

Buxton, Derbyshire – January 20

Camborne, Cornwall – October 7

Deal, Kent – January 22

Hastings, East Sussex – January 22

Havant, Hampshire – January 15

Middleton, Greater Manchester – January 8

Seaford, East Sussex – January 19

Skipton, Yorkshire – January 26

Wandsworth, London – January 15

Yeovil, Somerset – January 12

Bank of Scotland

Bellshill, North Lanarkshire – January 12

Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway – January 22

Dingwall, Easter Ross – March 25

Erskine, Renfrewshire – January 13

Gairloch, Wester Ross, – January 15

Glasgow Anniesland – January 12

Grangemouth, Falkirk – October 9

Hawick, Roxburghshire – October 7

Largs, North Ayrshire – March 25

Larkhall, South Lanarkshire – January 8

Nairn, Highlands – January 20

St Andrews, Fife – January 20

Tain, Highlands – January 12