Lloyds closures banking hubs: 11 more locations recommended for new hub in wake of Lloyds Bank closures announced this week - full list
Cash access network Link says 11 new hubs are needed to helped fill the vacuum after the closures. The hubs are like traditional branches, but the space is shared by multiple banks, usually on a rolling rota with staff from a different bank in the building on different days.
They have a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions. There are also private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.
Link has recommended 244 hubs so far, and the government has committed to opening 350 banking hubs before the end of 2029. So far 186 hubs are up and running. The hubs will now be run by Cash Access UK. Since 2022, Link has assessed 2,209 bank branch closures.
John Howells, chief executive of Link, said: “Banking hubs continue to provide a key service on the high street and we’re delighted to announce these new locations. Millions still rely on cash day in, day out, and we’re committed to keeping cash on the high street.”
The 11 new locations across the UK recommended for a banking hub are:
- Buxton, Derbyshire
- Camborne, Cornwall
- Chepstow, Monmouthshire
- Deal, Kent
- Gorseinon, Swansea
- Grangemouth, Falkirk
- Harborne, West Midlands
- Hawick, Roxburghshire
- Ryde, Isle of Wight
- Stamford, Lincolnshire
- Totton, Hampshire
The full list of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland closures announced on Wednesday was:
Lloyds Bank
- Alfreton, Derbyshire – January 19
- Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales – January 12
- Bideford, Devon – January 13
- Harborne, West Midlands – October 9
- Camborne, Cornwall – October 7
- Chepstow, Monmouthshire, Wales – October 7
- Chester-le-Street, Co Durham – January 14
- Deal, Kent – January 22
- Fleet, Hampshire – January 13
- Gillingham, Dorset – January 8
- Gorseinon, Swansea, Wales – October 12
- Havant, Hampshire – January 19
- Hedge End, Hampshire – January 21
- Hedon, Yorkshire – January 28
- Ivybridge, Devon – January 14
- Lewes, East Sussex – January 19
- Mitcham, London – January 8
- New Addington, London – January 14
- Okehampton, Devon – March 25
- Penzance, Cornwall – January 21
- Petersfield, Hampshire – January 21
- Ryde, Isle of Wight – January 21
- Stamford, Lincolnshire – January 20
- Swadlincote, Derbyshire – January 20
- Totnes, Devon – January 8
- Totton, Hampshire – January 19
Halifax
- Buxton, Derbyshire – January 20
- Camborne, Cornwall – October 7
- Deal, Kent – January 22
- Hastings, East Sussex – January 22
- Havant, Hampshire – January 15
- Middleton, Greater Manchester – January 8
- Seaford, East Sussex – January 19
- Skipton, Yorkshire – January 26
- Wandsworth, London – January 15
- Yeovil, Somerset – January 12
Bank of Scotland
- Bellshill, North Lanarkshire – January 12
- Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway – January 22
- Dingwall, Easter Ross – March 25
- Erskine, Renfrewshire – January 13
- Gairloch, Wester Ross, – January 15
- Glasgow Anniesland – January 12
- Grangemouth, Falkirk – October 9
- Hawick, Roxburghshire – October 7
- Largs, North Ayrshire – March 25
- Larkhall, South Lanarkshire – January 8
- Nairn, Highlands – January 20
- St Andrews, Fife – January 20
- Tain, Highlands – January 12