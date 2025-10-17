The government has released a list of employers who it says failed to pay the minimum wage to some workers over several years - and it includes big names such as British Gas owner Centrica, Holland & Barrett and Go Outdoors.

The Department for Business and Trade has released a list of 491 employers that underpaid workers over several years. They will pay a fine amounting to a combined £10.2m.

It means pay for some staff fell short of the national minimum wage, or the national living wage, which is what the government calls the minimum wage for those aged over 21.

About 42,000 people have been repaid by their employers after being left out of pocket, the DBT said.

EG Group short-changed its workers the most, according to the government’s latest investigation of pay between 2018 and 2023. The company, which was co-founded by the billionaire Issa Brothers, but who have since stepped back from leading the firm, failed to pay £824,384 to 3,317 workers. This meant individual employees were underpaid about £250 on average.

The company has significantly reduced the size of its UK operations over the past year, selling its UK petrol forecourts business and Cooplands bakeries. It still runs Starbucks franchise stores across the UK.

Another in the top 10 was Centrica, which owns British Gas, having failed to pay £167,815 to 356 workers – amounting to about £460 on average.

High street retailers Go Outdoors and Holland & Barrett were also identified by the DBT in its latest naming round.

Go Outdoors was number seven on the list, owing £240,106 to 2,058 workers. Holland & Barrett was ninth, having failed to pay £153,079 to 2,551 employees. The national living wage was £11.44 in the year to the end of March, and has risen to £12.21 since April.

The minimum wage for 18-20-year-olds rose to £10 this year, and for apprentices and those aged under 18 it rose to £7.55.

The DBT released a list of more than 500 employers in June that underpaid workers between 2015 and 2022, including Pizza Express, Lidl and British Airways.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle said: “Every worker deserves a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work, and this government will not tolerate rogue employers who short-change their staff. I know that no employer wants to end up on one of these lists. But our Plan to Make Work Pay cracks down on those not playing by the rules.”

A spokesman for EG Group said: “These historic payroll issues that took place between 2015 and 2019 have been fully rectified. All affected employees were subsequently reimbursed in full in agreement with HMRC.

“Once these issues were identified, we implemented robust remedies to ensure future compliance in recognition of our employees’ vital contribution to our business. We are committed to the equitable treatment of our employees in full compliance with UK law.”

A spokesman for Centrica said: “This issue relates to a small number of historic technical errors which was put right as soon as it was identified. The total underpayment related primarily to salary sacrifice arrangements and training bonds, rather than take home pay, and was around £160,000 – our UK annual wage bill is currently around £1.2 billion.”

Centrica added that it was a “vocal advocate of the real living wage” and that it was “proud to have the largest unionised workforce in the UK”.

A spokeswoman for Holland & Barrett said: “Holland & Barrett has been named by the Government under the National Minimum Wage Naming Scheme, following a historic issue dating back to 2015–2021 which was fully resolved in 2022.

“This was not a case of deliberate underpayment. The issue stemmed from legacy practices such as requiring team members to wear specific shoes, unpaid training completed at home, and time spent preparing for shifts at our Burton distribution site.

“All arrears – totalling around £150,000 across the six-year period – were repaid in full once identified, and we acted swiftly to upgrade processes and systems. While we respect the transparency of the scheme, we are disappointed that naming has occurred over three years after the matter was settled.”

A spokeswoman for Go Outdoors said: “The payments made by Go Outdoors in 2022 relate to practices pre-dating the acquisition and integration of the business by JD Sports following an HMRC review. All payments that were due to colleagues and HMRC were settled in 2022.”

Full list of companies listed by the government for not paying the minimum wage:

1. Euro Garages Limited, Guide, Blackburn, BB1, failed to pay £824,383.62 to 3,317 workers.

2. Red Contract Solutions (Back Office Support) Ltd, Salford, M3, failed to pay £652,395.20 to 11,631 workers.

3. CSG FM Limited, Gomersal, BD19, failed to pay £529,083.65 to 467 workers.

4. Adecco UK Ltd, London Borough of Lambeth, EC4V, failed to pay £436,877.95 to 3,356 workers.

5. Avis Budget UK Limited, Bracknell, RG12, failed to pay £432,035.46 to 477 workers.

6. Genting Casinos UK Limited, Birmingham, B7, failed to pay £303,936.69 to 1,583 workers.

7. Go Outdoors Retail Limited, Pilsworth, Bury, BL9, failed to pay £240,105.62 to 2,058 workers.

8. Centrica PLC, Windsor, SL4, failed to pay £167,814.69 to 356 workers.

9. Holland & Barrett Retail Ltd, Nuneaton, CV10, failed to pay £153,079.29 to 2,551 workers.

10. CC33 FS Limited, Sheffield, S11, failed to pay £81,016.88 to 462 workers.

11. Countrywide Estate Agents Limited, Chelmsford, CM2, failed to pay £68,913.71 to 438 workers.

12. Solo Services Group Limited, Swansea, SA7, failed to pay £66,642.92 to 430 workers.

13. WGC Ltd, London Borough of Hackney, N1, failed to pay £62,112.33 to 1,064 workers.

14. Gilletts (Callington) Limited, Saltash, PL12, failed to pay £53,372.60 to 349 workers.

15. The City Pub Group PLC, City of Westminster, W1W, failed to pay £45,182.95 to 88 workers.

16. Skyline Taxis (Mids) Limited, Leicester, LE5, failed to pay £44,562.15 to 29 workers.

17. Lincolnshire Co-Operative Limited, Lincoln, LN5, failed to pay £42,103.11 to 12 workers.

18. Wilkin & Sons Ltd, Tiptree, CO5, failed to pay £41,338.35 to 34 workers.

19. Bow & Arrow Limited, City of Westminster, W1D, failed to pay £38,408.72 to 75 workers.

20. Elle R Leisure Limited, Manchester, M3, failed to pay £37,357.78 to 280 workers.

21. Crieff Hydro Limited, Crieff, PH7, failed to pay £33,992.50 to 131 workers.

22. Premier Care Limited, Warrington, WA1, failed to pay £33,542.82 to 394 workers.

23. Places for People Leisure Limited, London Borough of Camden, WC1X, failed to pay £32,709.11 to 1,653 workers.

24. East of England Co-Operative Society Limited, Ipswich, IP9, failed to pay £32,111.03 to 1,165 workers.

25. Children’s House Day Nursery Limited, Bracknell, RG42, failed to pay £31,955.95 to 20 workers.

26. J. Puddleducks Childcare Limited, Aberdeen, AB21, failed to pay £30,057.05 to 62 workers.

27. Car Giant Limited, London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, NW10, failed to pay £29,375.17 to 351 workers.

28. Mr James D Oakden & Mrs Frances I Hay Smith, Cupar, KY14, failed to pay £28,379.95 to 7 workers.

29. Self-Portrait Ltd, London Borough of Islington, EC1V, failed to pay £27,722.63 to 11 workers.

30. EEV Management Limited, London Borough of Harrow, HA1, failed to pay £27,253.82 to 6 workers.

31. Barden Network Engineering Limited, Wotton Under Edge, GL12, failed to pay £26,886.99 to 48 workers.

32. The Human Support Group Limited, Nottingham, NG7, failed to pay £25,868.84 to 27 workers.

33. Phoenix Cottages Ltd, High Peak, SK22, failed to pay £24,718.72 to 108 workers.

34. Grantham Manufacturing Limited, Grantham, NG31, failed to pay £22,697.35 to 8 workers.

35. SMC Builders Ltd, Maghera, BT45, failed to pay £21,123.55 to 5 workers.

36. Stena Line PTE Ltd, Glasgow, G3, failed to pay £20,585.44 to 11 workers.

37. K K Fine Foods Limited, Deeside, CH5, failed to pay £19,949.59 to 257 workers.

38. D.C.K. Concessions Limited, Billericay, CM12, failed to pay £19,676.25 to 175 workers.

39. Shepherd Neame Limited, Faversham, ME13, failed to pay £18,686.25 to 942 workers.

40. Acklam’s Coaches Limited, Beverley, HU17, failed to pay £18,570.52 to 37 workers.

41. Tir Prince Raceway Limited, Abergele, LL22, failed to pay £18,400.70 to 1 worker.

42. McColl’s Retail Group PLC, Brentwood, CM14, failed to pay £18,179.12 to 332 workers.

43. 24 Hour Homecare Limited, Manchester, M41, failed to pay £18,079.07 to 82 workers.

44. Scotts Wood Private Day Nursery Limited, Nottingham, NG2, failed to pay £17,492.06 to 87 workers.

45. Hugo Boss UK Limited, London Borough of Camden, NW1, failed to pay £16,699.69 to 136 workers.

46. G.W. Proudfoot Limited, Scarborough, YO11, failed to pay £16,461.34 to 210 workers.

47. Mark Galley Decorators Ltd, Otley, LS21, failed to pay £16,192.29 to 4 workers.

48. Waterfields (Leigh) Limited, Leigh, WN7, failed to pay £15,897.89 to 31 workers.

49. Ambuserv Limited, Mansfield, NG18, failed to pay £15,581.56 to 88 workers.

50. Chums Limited, Prescot, L34, failed to pay £15,012.78 to 61 workers.

51. Monton Village School Ltd, Monton Village, M30, failed to pay £14,900.64 to 11 workers.

52. Adam Handling Limited, London Borough of Tower Hamlets, E1, failed to pay £14,830.24 to 9 workers.

53. Mitchells & Butlers Plc, Birmingham, B3, failed to pay £14,636.78 to 116 workers.

54. Prospect House Day Nursery Limited, Luton, LU2, failed to pay £14,229.39 to 8 workers.

55. Hats Group Ltd, London Borough of Merton, SW19, failed to pay £14,183.29 to 4 workers.

56. Rooftop Rooms Limited, Enfield, EN1, failed to pay £14,168.46 to 22 workers.

57. Allsopp & Allsopp Limited, Coventry, CV5, failed to pay £14,062.35 to 21 workers.

58. Wilsons Of Rathkenny Limited, Ballymena, BT43, failed to pay £13,504.88 to 33 workers.

59. Heywood Reform Club, Rochdale, OL10, failed to pay £13,202.22 to 1 worker.

60. Massive Analytic Limited, London Borough of Islington, EC2A, failed to pay £12,844.07 to 6 workers.

61. Nexus Care Services Limited, Sutton Coldfield, B74, failed to pay £12,803.62 to 58 workers.

62. Mrs Sobikka Inthrajith, Westcliff-on-Sea, SS0, failed to pay £12,659.28 to 6 workers.

63. Bridgetime Transport Limited, Cwmbran, NP44, failed to pay £12,272.64 to 4 workers.

64. Nero Holdings Limited, City of Westminster, WC2H, failed to pay £11,922.16 to 4 workers.

65. Home Life Carers Limited, Exeter, EX2, failed to pay £11,894.64 to 46 workers.

66. Xchangefashion Ltd, Leicester, LE5, failed to pay £11,729.65 to 37 workers.

67. Matthew Clark Bibendum Limited, Bristol, BS14, failed to pay £11,713.05 to 83 workers.

68. Pratt Developments, Chichester, PO20, failed to pay £11,576.77 to 1 worker.

69. Seada Uaine Ltd, Isle of Jura, PA60, failed to pay £11,190.12 to 18 workers.

70. Butcombe Brewery Limited, Wrington, BS40, failed to pay £11,144.31 to 4 workers.

71. Dominion Pubs and Bars Limited, Attleborough, NR17, failed to pay £10,720.84 to 95 workers.

72. Mr Seaganpaul Dhanapal, Colchester, CO7, failed to pay £10,597.64 to 1 worker.

73. Zest (Whitehaven) Limited, Whitehaven, CA28, failed to pay £9,434.68 to 1 worker.

74. The Garage (Gainsborough) Limited, Gainsborough, DN21, failed to pay £9,309.34 to 7 workers.

75. Townsend Montessori Nurseries Ltd, Faversham, ME13, failed to pay £9,147.20 to 60 workers.

76. Moor Hall Hotel Limited, Sutton Coldfield, B75, failed to pay £9,063.89 to 25 workers.

77. Spotless Kleen Limited, Hayes, UB4, failed to pay £8,550.00 to 36 workers.

78. Little Apples Day Nursery Ltd, South Croydon, CR2, failed to pay £8,446.33 to 13 workers.

79. Warrens Village Limited, Clevedon, BS21, failed to pay £8,237.07 to 1 worker.

80. Trent Reina Limited, Guildford, GU1, failed to pay £8,154.17 to 6 workers.

81. Hurley Riverside Park Limited, Maidenhead, SL6, failed to pay £8,090.03 to 4 workers.

82. University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, Birmingham, B15, failed to pay £8,086.15 to 27 workers.

83. Blossoms Nursery Ltd, Harlow, CM17, failed to pay £8,006.02 to 18 workers.

84. Eastern Electrical Contractors Ltd, King’s Lynn, PE33, failed to pay £7,923.39 to 14 workers.

85. Little Me Nursery Limited, Glasgow, G20, failed to pay £7,841.61 to 15 workers.

86. D & R Carpentry Limited, Horley, RH6, failed to pay £7,640.55 to 10 workers.

87. Upside Capital Ltd, London Borough of Harrow, HA3, failed to pay £7,554.30 to 2 workers.

88. Mr Mark F French and Mrs Mandy French, Hexham, NE48, failed to pay £7,398.52 to 1 worker.

89. Steelforce Security Uk Ltd, Birkenhead, CH41, failed to pay £7,379.91 to 12 workers.

90. Mana Restaurant Group Ltd, Manchester, M4, failed to pay £7,364.52 to 16 workers.

91. Biffa Waste Services Limited, High Wycombe, HP12, failed to pay £7,314.37 to 70 workers.

92. Windscreen Services (argyll) Ltd, Oban, PA34, failed to pay £7,191.37 to 3 workers.

93. SSN Solutions Limited, Stanmore, HA7, failed to pay £7,150.28 to 3 workers.

94. Addison And Khan Solicitors London Limited, Ilford (Greater London), IG1, failed to pay £6,982.36 to 2 workers.

95. Bovey Castle Property Limited, Dartmoor National Park, TQ13, failed to pay £6,900.37 to 60 workers.

96. DF 99 Ltd, Cardiff, CF24, failed to pay £6,868.53 to 15 workers.

97. David Bryson & Sons Limited, Prestwick, KA9, failed to pay £6,766.94 to 25 workers.

98. Thorpe Hall Leisure Limited, Clacton On Sea, CO16, failed to pay £6,760.00 to 10 workers.

99. Jhoots Healthcare Limited, Walsall, WS4, failed to pay £6,629.43 to 39 workers.

100. Amber Healthcare Personnel Limited, Abingdon, OX14, failed to pay £6,537.15 to 10 workers.

101. Wickford Valeting Centre Ltd, Wickford, SS11, failed to pay £6,312.64 to 4 workers.

102. Rompers Private Nursery Limited, Montrose, DD10, failed to pay £6,311.47 to 5 workers.

103. Cranford Hotel Limited, Ilford, IG1, failed to pay £5,977.14 to 1 worker.

104. Kiddiewinkles Limited, Eccles, M30, failed to pay £5,824.27 to 23 workers.

105. Bells Supermarket (Offmore) Limited, Kidderminster, DY10, failed to pay £5,821.04 to 68 workers.

106. S L Hotel Ltd, Lymington, SO41, failed to pay £5,785.62 to 5 workers.

107. Recruitment Solutions (Services) Ltd, Didcot, OX11, failed to pay £5,625.15 to 79 workers.

108. Ervin Construction Services Ltd, Thames Ditton, KT7, failed to pay £5,554.12 to 8 workers.

109. Ducklings Limited, Middleton-on-Leven, M24, failed to pay £5,518.58 to 31 workers.

110. C.L.I.C. Ltd, Cwmbran, NP44, failed to pay £5,397.75 to 2 workers.

111. Sunningdale Stores Ltd, Sunderland, SR3, failed to pay £5,358.00 to 5 workers.

112. Flora Motors (Cornwall) Ltd, Truro, TR8, failed to pay £5,323.20 to 15 workers.

113. Sturgis Services Ltd, London Borough of Wandsworth, SW15, failed to pay £5,229.08 to 1 worker.

114. Compass Services (U.K.) Limited, Birmingham, B45, failed to pay £5,169.07 to 2 workers.

115. Coventry City Council, Coventry, CV1, failed to pay £5,167.58 to 5 workers.

116. Enticeable Limited, City of Westminster, WC2R, failed to pay £5,095.62 to 1 worker.

117. Dtail Hair Ltd, Caterham, CR3, failed to pay £5,087.64 to 6 workers.

118. VPS PVT LTD, Nottingham, NG9, failed to pay £5,039.83 to 13 workers.

119. Sam Pan Foods Limited, Dunstable, LU5, failed to pay £5,029.73 to 28 workers.

120. South Yorkshire Pizza Ltd, Gravesend, DA11, failed to pay £5,025.88 to 242 workers.

121. Mrs Lea Sobey, Truro, TR1, failed to pay £4,869.97 to 1 worker.

122. Shield Contract Services (UK) Limited, Hertford, SG14, failed to pay £4,826.14 to 22 workers.

123. Keldene Limited, Barkway, SG8, failed to pay £4,818.75 to 3 workers.

124. RM Car Wash Ltd, Middlesbrough, TS4, failed to pay £4,790.31 to 10 workers.

125. Apex Motors (Oldham) Ltd, Oldham, OL8, failed to pay £4,787.67 to 1 worker.

126. The Rocking Horse Nurseries Ltd, Nottingham, NG6, failed to pay £4,694.15 to 42 workers.

127. Janath (UK) Ltd, Cardigan, SA43, failed to pay £4,486.25 to 1 worker.

128. Taberna Limited, Northampton, NN7, failed to pay £4,361.17 to 38 workers.

129. Small Steps Day Nursery (Wirral) Ltd, Wirral, CH48, failed to pay £4,360.64 to 33 workers.

130. Roe Park Holdings Limited, Limavady, BT49, failed to pay £4,335.15 to 88 workers.

131. Peebles Hydro Limited, Peebles, EH45, failed to pay £4,328.91 to 28 workers.

132. Gazelle International Limited, Wokingham, RG41, failed to pay £4,317.81 to 57 workers.

133. Wack Wholesale (Building Supplies) Ltd, Cramlington, NE23, failed to pay £4,264.47 to 8 workers.

134. M&S Convenience Stores (Cumbria) Limited, Maryport, CA15, failed to pay £4,239.95 to 11 workers.

135. ILMDC LTD, Birmingham, B20, failed to pay £4,227.02 to 5 workers.

136. Our Dogs Centenary Limited, Salford, M5, failed to pay £4,213.90 to 6 workers.

137. Serco Limited, Hook, RG27, failed to pay £4,045.91 to 1 worker.

138. J S K Retail (GLW) Ltd, Alloa, FK10, failed to pay £4,007.92 to 1 worker.

139. Middleton Grove Limited, Hove, BN3, failed to pay £3,990.08 to 33 workers.

140. Miss Eleri W Evans, Caernarfon, LL54, failed to pay £3,923.70 to 1 worker.

141. Warren Farm Holiday Centre Limited, Burnham-on-Sea, TA8, failed to pay £3,922.14 to 33 workers.

142. K & P Cooper Ltd, Annan, DG12, failed to pay £3,920.18 to 1 worker.

143. The Royal School, Wolverhampton, Wolverhampton, WV3, failed to pay £3,912.97 to 1 worker.

144. Walton House Nursery Limited, London Borough of Bexley, DA14, failed to pay £3,868.31 to 17 workers.

145. Education International Cooperation UK Consulting Limited, Manchester, M1, failed to pay £3,860.24 to 1 worker.

146. Cineworld Cinemas Limited, London Borough of Hounslow, TW8, failed to pay £3,809.85 to 99 workers.

147. J.T.Beedham & Sons Limited, Sherwood, NG5, failed to pay £3,793.49 to 2 workers.

148. Thomas Storey Fabrications Group Limited, Openshaw, M11, failed to pay £3,770.46 to 1 worker.

149. London Borough Of Havering, London Borough of Havering, RM1, failed to pay £3,707.60 to 8 workers.

150. Mr Richard J Walker & Mr Peter R Walker, Newquay, TR8, failed to pay £3,687.20 to 42 workers.

151. Norwood Valetting Centre Ltd, London Borough of Lambeth, SE27, failed to pay £3,653.29 to 3 workers.

152. Integrated Dental Holdings Limited, Manchester, M26, failed to pay £3,612.29 to 48 workers.

153. The Petersham Hotel Limited, Richmond, TW10, failed to pay £3,612.08 to 33 workers.

154. C D T Sidoli (Welshpool) Limited, Welshpool, SY21, failed to pay £3,561.16 to 276 workers.

155. Sunrise Day Nursery (Langley) Limited, Maidstone, ME17, failed to pay £3,545.66 to 11 workers.

156. Mr Brett Davies, Kingswinford, DY6, failed to pay £3,531.87 to 5 workers.

157. Little Fingers Montessori Nursery Limited, London Borough of Southwork, SE22, failed to pay £3,523.14 to 2 workers.

158. Work Team Group Ltd, Basford, NG6, failed to pay £3,461.60 to 1 worker.

159. Ballathie House Hotel Company Limited, Stanley, PH1, failed to pay £3,445.15 to 33 workers.

160. Coreline Fibre Limited, Middleton-on-Leven, M24, failed to pay £3,439.46 to 4 workers.

161. Epulo Limited, Tewkesbury, GL20, failed to pay £3,424.25 to 1 worker.

162. Universal Rides Limited, Southport, PR8, failed to pay £3,422.69 to 133 workers.

163. Cherish UK Limited, Wigan, WN6, failed to pay £3,400.83 to 9 workers.

164. Mrs Michelle Wilson, Cramlington, NE23, failed to pay £3,397.47 to 2 workers.

165. Electrical & Data Solutions Limited, Altrincham, WA14, failed to pay £3,391.08 to 1 worker.

166. Antonio’s of Bromley Ltd, London Borough of Bromley, BR1, failed to pay £3,346.79 to 1 worker.

167. Mallory Court Hotel Limited, Leamington Spa, CV33, failed to pay £3,306.80 to 24 workers.

168. Wright Hardware Limited, Prestwick, KA9, failed to pay £3,279.84 to 77 workers.

169. Live Nation (Music) UK Limited, London Borough of Islington, EC1M, failed to pay £3,278.58 to 90 workers.

170. Jagged Edge (Essex) Ltd, Chelmsford, CM3, failed to pay £3,259.85 to 3 workers.

171. Jane Alexandra Hairdressing Cheadle Ltd, Cheadle, SK8, failed to pay £3,229.58 to 1 worker.

172. Mr James D Oakden & Mrs Sarah Oakden, Cupar, KY14, failed to pay £3,191.72 to 2 workers.

173. Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Oxford, Oxford, OX3, failed to pay £3,170.22 to 1 worker.

174. Shepperton Pubs Limited, Shepperton, TW17, failed to pay £3,167.31 to 7 workers.

175. Little Owls Nursery (Carlisle) Limited, Carlisle, CA1, failed to pay £3,139.56 to 1 worker.

176. Malcolms Stores Limited, Coventry, CV4, failed to pay £3,137.94 to 6 workers.

177. Splendid Hospitality Group LLP, Watford, WD24, failed to pay £3,083.05 to 108 workers.

178. Driveline Holdings Limited, Grangemouth, FK3, failed to pay £3,055.00 to 3 workers.

179. Fastlane Autocare Ltd, St Helens, WA10, failed to pay £3,054.33 to 8 workers.

180. Mackay Hotel Company Ltd, Wick, KW1, failed to pay £3,051.03 to 3 workers.

181. Nigel Whann Accident Repair Centre Limited, Ballymena, BT42, failed to pay £3,038.62 to 3 workers.

182. Autofit Centre Limited, Handsworth, B21, failed to pay £3,002.24 to 9 workers.

183. William Hill Organization Ltd, Leeds, LS2, failed to pay £2,999.74 to 1 worker.

184. Kharbanda Enterprise Ltd, Birmingham, B32, failed to pay £2,989.40 to 1 worker.

185. K44 Limited, Rochdale, OL16, failed to pay £2,963.66 to 5 workers.

186. Property Panda Lettings Limited, Spalding, PE11, failed to pay £2,921.92 to 1 worker.

187. Ventro Ltd, Plymouth, PL6, failed to pay £2,902.48 to 9 workers.

188. Lavenham Leisure Limited, Greater Sudbury, CO10, failed to pay £2,846.06 to 22 workers.

189. Coaching Inns (North) Limited, Retford, DN22, failed to pay £2,835.65 to 14 workers.

190. The Daisychain Nursery Kirkcaldy Ltd., Kirkcaldy, KY1, failed to pay £2,825.67 to 14 workers.

191. IT Works Recruitment Ltd, Preston, PR2, failed to pay £2,821.97 to 4 workers.

192. The Contact Company Ltd, Birkenhead, CH41, failed to pay £2,809.04 to 111 workers.

193. Arden Hotel Waterside LLP, Stratford-Upon-Avon, CV37, failed to pay £2,792.17 to 20 workers.

194. G Spence Ltd, Doncaster, DN4, failed to pay £2,790.35 to 1 worker.

195. Synconium UK Limited, Birmingham, B45, failed to pay £2,777.93 to 10 workers.

196. Woodville Day Nursery Limited, Swadlincote, DE11, failed to pay £2,776.24 to 29 workers.

197. Secret Cape Ltd, City of Westminster, W1K, failed to pay £2,734.42 to 2 workers.

198. Good Taste Coffee Limited, Camberley, GU16, failed to pay £2,707.81 to 50 workers.

199. Titan Reality Ltd, London Borough of Ealing, W3, failed to pay £2,702.58 to 1 worker.

200. You Hairdressing Limited, Ilkeston, DE7, failed to pay £2,700.23 to 3 workers.

201. Casa Colombiana Limited, Leeds, LS1, failed to pay £2,665.02 to 33 workers.

202. Fresh Freight Limited, Gateshead, NE11, failed to pay £2,660.63 to 1 worker.

203. Duc Tien Cash & Carry Limited, Royal Borough of Greenwich, SE7, failed to pay £2,646.87 to 20 workers.

204. Wee Care Day Nurseries Limited, Belfast, BT15, failed to pay £2,635.65 to 30 workers.

205. ABY Autos Ltd, Hamilton, ML3, failed to pay £2,630.57 to 1 worker.

206. Euro Market Luton Limited, Luton, LU1, failed to pay £2,626.59 to 10 workers.

207. Premier Plastering (UK) Limited, Leicester, LE18, failed to pay £2,614.32 to 2 workers.

208. Salubre Limited, Stockport, SK2, failed to pay £2,592.54 to 75 workers.

209. A W Curtis Bakers and Butchers Limited, Lincoln, LN5, failed to pay £2,543.03 to 63 workers.

210. Ms Anne Myles, Miss Stacey Myles & Miss Teri Devine, Dundee, DD4, failed to pay £2,511.75 to 5 workers.

211. Sinclair Nursery Limited, Glasgow, G42, failed to pay £2,501.34 to 2 workers.

212. Brooklands Childcare Ltd., Wigan, WN2, failed to pay £2,463.84 to 49 workers.

213. Beetham Nurseries Limited, Milnthorpe, LA7, failed to pay £2,446.50 to 45 workers.

214. Big Saver Limited, Droylsden, M43, failed to pay £2,431.66 to 1 worker.

215. Gemmell Hammond Limited, Arbroath, DD11, failed to pay £2,422.76 to 1 worker.

216. The Mount Somerset Hotel & Spa Ltd, Taunton, TA3, failed to pay £2,422.72 to 16 workers.

217. Pearson Carpentry Limited, Ashford, TN24, failed to pay £2,369.06 to 2 workers.

218. Houzen Xchange Ltd, City of London, EC2M, failed to pay £2,350.08 to 1 worker.

219. Opal & Pearl Cleaning Ltd, Peterborough, PE2, failed to pay £2,338.59 to 11 workers.

220. Mason & King Limited, Leicester, LE1, failed to pay £2,325.68 to 81 workers.

221. Sunderland FC Hotels Limited, Sunderland, SR5, failed to pay £2,320.33 to 18 workers.

222. Relief Professionals Group Ltd, Stockton-On-Tees, TS18, failed to pay £2,307.69 to 5 workers.

223. Valley Property Developments Ltd, Birmingham, B20, failed to pay £2,293.70 to 2 workers.

224. Dida Car Wash (Winchester) Limited, Winchester, SO23, failed to pay £2,292.30 to 4 workers.

225. Il Fornaio Limited, London Borough of Brent, NW10, failed to pay £2,285.53 to 190 workers.

226. Nova Training Limited, Willenhall, WV13, failed to pay £2,275.07 to 2 workers.

227. Mrs Susan Jackson, Huddersfield, HD1, failed to pay £2,261.35 to 7 workers.

228. Inchcape Retail Limited, Birmingham, B37, failed to pay £2,244.18 to 17 workers.

229. Makeupstore Ltd, Liverpool, L19, failed to pay £2,227.11 to 1 worker.

230. Spring Engineering Services Limited, Livingston, EH54, failed to pay £2,222.96 to 3 workers.

231. Cow Hold Limited, Manchester, M4, failed to pay £2,204.35 to 55 workers.

232. Westlakes Plastering Contractors Limited, Cockermouth, CA13, failed to pay £2,170.69 to 4 workers.

233. Cheals Of Henley Limited, Henley-in-Arden, B95, failed to pay £2,164.35 to 16 workers.

234. Endeavour Automotive Ltd, London Borough of Barnet, NW9, failed to pay £2,160.27 to 2 workers.

235. Mr Amirali Kanji, Mr Azimali Kanji, Mrs Ferozali Kanji and Mr Nazirali Kanji, London Borough of Camden, WC1N, failed to pay £2,154.75 to 1 worker.

236. Mrs Deborah A Threadgill, Billingham, TS23, failed to pay £2,097.67 to 5 workers.

237. DPH Construction (North East) Limited, Tyne and Wear, NE29, failed to pay £2,072.51 to 8 workers.

238. R & L Car Wash Ltd, Leicseter, LE67, failed to pay £2,068.51 to 5 workers.

239. Cinemaattic Productions CIC, Edinburgh, EH8, failed to pay £2,029.46 to 2 workers.

240. Mr Edward Phillips, Coatbridge, ML5, failed to pay £2,019.00 to 2 workers.

241. Buttercups Day Nursery UK Ltd, Cardiff, CF3, failed to pay £2,012.77 to 15 workers.

242. Cotteswold Energy Consultancy Limited, Cheltenham, GL51, failed to pay £2,000.80 to 2 workers.

243. Patera Engineering Limited, Stoke On Trent, ST4, failed to pay £1,986.48 to 2 workers.

244. Hazle Farm Child Care Limited, Shrewsbury, SY4, failed to pay £1,982.61 to 11 workers.

245. H & K Cooling and Heating Services Ltd, London Borough of Brent, HA0, failed to pay £1,981.04 to 1 worker.

246. ETCI Mehmet Manchester Ltd, Manchester, M1, failed to pay £1,949.90 to 1 worker.

247. Kingswellies Nursery Limited, Aberdeen, AB15, failed to pay £1,928.05 to 4 workers.

248. Alcaline UK Limited, Hythe, CT21, failed to pay £1,898.08 to 3 workers.

249. Little Angels Preschool (Stalybridge) Limited, Stalybridge, SK15, failed to pay £1,895.18 to 19 workers.

250. Autotech Hartlepool Ltd, Hartlepool, TS25, failed to pay £1,893.50 to 3 workers.

251. Holden Communications t/a Express Mobile Tyres Limited, Warrington, WA2, failed to pay £1,888.64 to 3 workers.

252. MacPhails Coaches Limited, Shotts, ML7, failed to pay £1,879.85 to 12 workers.

253. Thistle Alterations Ltd, Aberdeen, AB10, failed to pay £1,874.47 to 2 workers.

254. The McErnest Company Ltd, London Borough of Camden, WC1A, failed to pay £1,872.20 to 1 worker.

255. Clockwork Day Nursery Limited, Ashton-under-Lyne, OL6, failed to pay £1,864.02 to 31 workers.

256. Woodstone Construction (SW) Limited, Bath, BA2, failed to pay £1,855.47 to 1 worker.

257. Mobile Care Services Limited, Atherstone, CV9, failed to pay £1,853.01 to 23 workers.

258. Smarties Private Day Nursery Limited, Mansfield, NG18, failed to pay £1,842.37 to 20 workers.

259. Seaforth Hotels Limited, Helensburgh, G84, failed to pay £1,807.14 to 5 workers.

260. Uncrazed Ltd, Kingston upon Hull, HU9, failed to pay £1,788.78 to 5 workers.

261. Ashdon Childrens Nursery Ltd, Saffron Walden, CB10, failed to pay £1,784.46 to 2 workers.

262. MJM Builders Limited, Glasgow, G68, failed to pay £1,773.07 to 1 worker.

263. Bowden protection Ltd, Belfast, BT4, failed to pay £1,757.50 to 1 worker.

264. Shiners Cleaning & Support Services Limited, City of Westminster, SE17, failed to pay £1,751.50 to 10 workers.

265. Ready-Rent Ltd , Malvern, WR14, failed to pay £1,749.70 to 1 worker.

266. Appetite Warriors Ltd, Slough, SL1, failed to pay £1,748.05 to 1 worker.

267. Perinat Interior Design Limited, London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, SW6, failed to pay £1,728.89 to 1 worker.

268. Read Automotive Grimsby Limited, Grimsby, DN36, failed to pay £1,726.51 to 7 workers.

269. Capital Vintners Limited, London Borough of Southwark, SE1, failed to pay £1,723.59 to 3 workers.

270. Mr Matthew S Hibberd, Eastleigh, SO53, failed to pay £1,718.13 to 1 worker.

271. Iceland Foods Limited, Deeside, CH5, failed to pay £1,709.93 to 6 workers.

272. B & F Gas Services (Anglia) Limited, Norwich, NR6, failed to pay £1,706.01 to 1 worker.

273. OCL Solicitors Limited, Doncaster, DN4, failed to pay £1,703.01 to 2 workers.

274. Alma Products Limited, Runcorn, WA7, failed to pay £1,689.54 to 4 workers.

275. NDH Care Ltd, Birmingham, B12, failed to pay £1,681.22 to 90 workers.

276. Hallamshire Heating & Air Conditioning Company Limited, Sheffield, S18, failed to pay £1,679.73 to 1 worker.

277. Studio 101 Ltd, Leicester, LE5, failed to pay £1,669.98 to 69 workers.

278. Steve Hopewell Holdings Limited, Deeside, CH5, failed to pay £1,663.81 to 2 workers.

279. H.M.L. Limited, Haydon Bridge, NE47, failed to pay £1,662.11 to 6 workers.

280. Crown Care IX Limited, Northallerton, DL7, failed to pay £1,659.18 to 16 workers.

281. Strattons Farms LLP, Thatcham, RG18, failed to pay £1,640.51 to 2 workers.

282. Mops Hair Design Limited, Rugby, CV22, failed to pay £1,639.05 to 4 workers.

283. Coral Ace Business Solutions Ltd, Watford, WD24, failed to pay £1,632.58 to 6 workers.

284. Mr Gary C Bond & Mrs Brenda Ferguson, London Borough of Haringey, N8, failed to pay £1,603.93 to 1 worker.

285. Swales Garage Ltd, Northallerton, DL6, failed to pay £1,597.62 to 1 worker.

286. Harrison Contract Tiling Limited, Widnes, WA8, failed to pay £1,588.36 to 6 workers.

287. The Best Connection Group Limited, Bromsgrove, B61, failed to pay £1,581.20 to 89 workers.

288. Ballicom Limited, Coventry, CV6, failed to pay £1,557.18 to 7 workers.

289. Nova Tissue Company Ltd, Oldham, OL9, failed to pay £1,545.79 to 22 workers.

290. The Three Chimneys (Scotland) Limited, Isle of Skye, IV55, failed to pay £1,527.83 to 7 workers.

291. West End Car Wash Limited, Southampton, SO18, failed to pay £1,522.81 to 2 workers.

292. Mrs Anna K Bednarz, Isle Of Skye, IV49, failed to pay £1,520.00 to 1 worker.

293. Lion Care Essex Ltd, Chelmsford, CM2, failed to pay £1,514.56 to 7 workers.

294. Doran Contracts Limited, Newry, BT35, failed to pay £1,509.31 to 4 workers.

295. EJPE Limited, Brighton, BN1, failed to pay £1,499.74 to 1 worker.

296. Enchanted Forest Nursery Limited, Bishopton, PA7, failed to pay £1,482.59 to 4 workers.

297. The Kings Hotel (Chipping Campden) Limited, Chipping Campden, GL55, failed to pay £1,479.58 to 5 workers.

298. Rainbow Day Nursery Golborne Limited, Warrington, WA3, failed to pay £1,463.09 to 35 workers.

299. ESP MOT & Service Centre Limited, Chorley, PR7, failed to pay £1,454.40 to 1 worker.

300. Mrs Bronagh Heaney, Magherafelt, BT45, failed to pay £1,448.11 to 11 workers.

301. Supreme Creations Limited, London Borough of Brent, NW10, failed to pay £1,431.48 to 1 worker.

302. KLAS Day Nurseries Ltd, Towcester, NN12, failed to pay £1,415.91 to 3 workers.

303. Townfield and Coach House Care Limited, Great Harwood, BB6, failed to pay £1,397.72 to 55 workers.

304. U-Gym (NW) Limited, Ulverston, LA12, failed to pay £1,394.18 to 1 worker.

305. Mrs Laura Leanne Malee, Wigan, WN6, failed to pay £1,390.68 to 2 workers.

306. Enfes Restaurant Ltd, Milton Keynes, MK1, failed to pay £1,388.05 to 10 workers.

307. The Discovery Rutland Hotel Ltd, Sheffield, S10, failed to pay £1,356.52 to 41 workers.

308. The Greenway Hotel & Spa Hotel Limited, Cheltenham, GL51, failed to pay £1,348.52 to 17 workers.

309. Birmingham Retirement Council, Birmingham, B28, failed to pay £1,343.58 to 1 worker.

310. RTN Group Ltd, Warwick, CV34, failed to pay £1,343.27 to 2 workers.

311. Little Chums Day Nurseries Limited, Pontypool, NP4, failed to pay £1,336.28 to 1 worker.

312. Mr Gerolamos Nicodimou, Halesowen, B62, failed to pay £1,335.84 to 2 workers.

313. KRA Retail Limited, Watford, WD24, failed to pay £1,335.80 to 6 workers.

314. RQ Cafe Limited, City of Westminster, SW1H, failed to pay £1,325.44 to 1 worker.

315. Siemens Public Limited Company, Farnborough, GU14, failed to pay £1,322.13 to 3 workers.

316. Concentrix CVG CMG UK Limited, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE12, failed to pay £1,321.83 to 16 workers.

317. Delwyn Enterprises Limited, Draperstown, BT45, failed to pay £1,317.93 to 5 workers.

318. Crinan Hotel (Argyll) Limited (The), Crinan, PA31, failed to pay £1,317.86 to 24 workers.

319. Smarteenies Ltd, Coventry, CV1, failed to pay £1,316.22 to 22 workers.

320. Heaven on Earth Limited, Preston, PR25, failed to pay £1,303.99 to 7 workers.

321. BOSC Vegas Ltd, Bournemouth, BH1, failed to pay £1,296.47 to 2 workers.

322. Bradley Service Station Ltd, Maghera, BT46, failed to pay £1,295.18 to 52 workers.

323. Total Childcare Limited, Manchester, M20, failed to pay £1,294.44 to 40 workers.

324. H2O Plumbusters Ltd, Maidstone, ME15, failed to pay £1,280.50 to 1 worker.

325. Bar Aldo Limited, Alloa, FK10, failed to pay £1,268.63 to 11 workers.

326. Overworld Limited, Camberley, GU15, failed to pay £1,259.92 to 2 workers.

327. Mrs Thersea M Hall and Mrs Sophie L Bardwell, Weston-Super-Mare, BS23, failed to pay £1,243.13 to 1 worker.

328. ALVASTON ACHIEVERS DAY NURSERY LIMITED, Alvaston, DE24, failed to pay £1,238.28 to 2 workers.

329. Jangin Jamal Mohammed, Stoke on Trent, ST3, failed to pay £1,230.65 to 2 workers.

330. Sharpline Decorators Limited, Mansfield, NG21, failed to pay £1,230.36 to 2 workers.

331. Little Bears Private Day Nursery Ltd, Bangor, BT19, failed to pay £1,228.61 to 26 workers.

332. S B Engineering Limited, Lillyhall Workington, CA14, failed to pay £1,226.43 to 1 worker.

333. Response-able Solutions Ltd, Nottingham, NG17, failed to pay £1,219.60 to 7 workers.

334. Electrical Services (Cornwall) Limited, Newquay, TR7, failed to pay £1,212.21 to 4 workers.

335. Hotel Metropole (Llandrindod) Limited, Llandrindod Wells, LD1, failed to pay £1,206.89 to 6 workers.

336. Mr Richard Berryman, Littlehampton, BN17, failed to pay £1,190.23 to 3 workers.

337. Mr Joe Kabilan Jeyaratnam, Birmingham, B6, failed to pay £1,189.77 to 8 workers.

338. Frustrated Chef Limited, Nottingham, NG9, failed to pay £1,183.91 to 2 workers.

339. Green Stone Investments Limited, Milton Keynes, MK2, failed to pay £1,181.34 to 2 workers.

340. Euro-World Bearings Limited, Bradford, BD4, failed to pay £1,174.09 to 1 worker.

341. Ketha Petroleum Ltd, Swindon, SN1, failed to pay £1,167.66 to 9 workers.

342. SNE Care Services Ltd, Middlesbrough, TS6, failed to pay £1,167.25 to 8 workers.

343. Symbiosis Care Limited, Bedford, MK40, failed to pay £1,162.62 to 1 worker.

344. Wilcocks Contractors Ltd, Goole, DN14, failed to pay £1,152.00 to 1 worker.

345. Amy Pharma Ltd, London Borough of Haringey, N8, failed to pay £1,144.24 to 2 workers.

346. Ackroyd Legal (London) LLP, London Borough of Tower Hamlets, E1, failed to pay £1,143.45 to 1 worker.

347. Mr Lee J Hampshire, Rhyl, LL18, failed to pay £1,142.14 to 1 worker.

348. BVL Designs Limited, Leeds, LS27, failed to pay £1,140.48 to 1 worker.

349. Mrs Lise Ann Sampson, Dartford, DA2, failed to pay £1,112.66 to 32 workers.

350. Ability Hotels (Syon Park) Limited, Brentford, TW8, failed to pay £1,085.74 to 24 workers.

351. Breanheath Limited, Stockport, SK4, failed to pay £1,075.85 to 58 workers.

352. Competent Healthcare Ltd, Houndmill, RG21, failed to pay £1,075.50 to 1 worker.

353. Progressive Care Ltd, Sheffield, S9, failed to pay £1,047.86 to 21 workers.

354. The Media Pioneers Ltd, London Borough of Islington, EC1V, failed to pay £1,041.82 to 1 worker.

355. Construction Recruitment Services Limited, Brentwood, CM15, failed to pay £1,038.96 to 2 workers.

356. Tay Tar Thai (Lichfield) Ltd, Lichfield, WS13, failed to pay £1,036.13 to 1 worker.

357. Galliford Try Employment Limited, Uxbridge, UB8, failed to pay £1,029.92 to 4 workers.

358. Woodham Country Club Ltd., Newton Aycliffe, DL5, failed to pay £1,025.83 to 2 workers.

359. Little Scallywags Day Nursery Limited, Tamworth, B77, failed to pay £1,008.28 to 5 workers.

360. Fairytales Limited, Chesterfield, S43, failed to pay £1,005.82 to 12 workers.

361. Abby Cleaning (Scotland) Ltd, Glasgow, G22, failed to pay £1,002.80 to 49 workers.

362. Chitwanrhino Ltd, Carlisle, CA1, failed to pay £999.54 to 1 worker.

363. Mr David J Tibbs and Mrs Susan M Tibbs, Bournemouth, BH1, failed to pay £996.84 to 1 worker.

364. Roka73 Limited, Skelmersdale, WN8, failed to pay £992.59 to 2 workers.

365. The British Pepper & Spice Company Limited, Northampton, NN4, failed to pay £989.39 to 35 workers.

366. Footprints Day Nurseries Limited, Macclesfield, SK10, failed to pay £988.43 to 15 workers.

367. Mr Robert B Lyttle & Mr Sam J Lyttle, Burnley, BB11, failed to pay £986.29 to 2 workers.

368. Castle Entertainment Centre Limited, Enniskillen, BT74, failed to pay £972.44 to 18 workers.

369. Jeneen Ltd, Maghera, BT46, failed to pay £964.91 to 9 workers.

370. Dudley Pallet Ltd, Dudley, DY2, failed to pay £954.36 to 3 workers.

371. CS Vehicle Solutions Ltd, Dewsbury, WF12, failed to pay £933.45 to 8 workers.

372. H. Clarkson & Company Limited, London Borough of Tower Hamlets, E1W, failed to pay £931.93 to 5 workers.

373. Genuine Cleaners Limited, Harlow, CM19, failed to pay £918.56 to 42 workers.

374. Mr Dean Swaby & Mrs Michelle Swaby, Scotter, DN21, failed to pay £913.51 to 2 workers.

375. Loneboy Records Ltd, Greenford, UB6, failed to pay £913.28 to 1 worker.

376. Applegarth Healthcare Limited, Carlisle, CA2, failed to pay £911.81 to 24 workers.

377. Hearts at Home Care Limited, Fordingbridge, SP6, failed to pay £911.81 to 2 workers.

378. Radbournes Limited, Hereford, HR2, failed to pay £911.44 to 1 worker.

379. Willowdene Nursery School Limited, Basingstoke, RG24, failed to pay £910.08 to 1 worker.

380. Community Action Project, Smethwick, B66, failed to pay £908.67 to 1 worker.

381. R.V.D. Contracts Ltd, Belfast, BT12, failed to pay £889.37 to 2 workers.

382. Jaggar Group Ltd, Loughton, IG10, failed to pay £887.78 to 10 workers.

383. Westmid Academy Ltd, Hall Green, B28, failed to pay £877.14 to 1 worker.

384. Westin Care Limited, Bristol, BS14, failed to pay £876.51 to 12 workers.

385. Digswell Pre-School and Toddler Club, Digswell, AL6, failed to pay £873.52 to 2 workers.

386. Rico Logistics Ltd, Slough, SL3, failed to pay £869.44 to 1 worker.

387. Wandsworth MOT Centre Limited, Thornton Heath, CR7, failed to pay £865.19 to 2 workers.

388. ND & AN Stores Limited , Preston, PR3, failed to pay £859.93 to 5 workers.

389. ADN (NI) Limited, Belfast, BT14, failed to pay £853.63 to 1 worker.

390. Advance Management (UK) Ltd, Salford, M6, failed to pay £852.19 to 83 workers.

391. Lewis Dalton Limited, Dalton-in-Furness, LA15, failed to pay £851.54 to 2 workers.

392. Rhymes Nursery (Quinton) Limited, Birmingham, B32, failed to pay £849.53 to 19 workers.

393. THAMEL 91 ASIAN FOOD COMPANY LIMITED, Peterborough, PE1, failed to pay £844.68 to 13 workers.

394. Orchard Grove Nurseries Limited, Paisley, PA1, failed to pay £834.33 to 1 worker.

395. Hayward R Limited, Gillingham, ME8, failed to pay £827.24 to 1 worker.

396. Mr Suresh Balasubramaniam & Mrs Katherine Zhao, Maryport, CA15, failed to pay £815.85 to 2 workers.

397. Pace & Bene Limited, Kilwinning, KA13, failed to pay £814.59 to 1 worker.

398. SRM Electrical Limited, Thurmaston, LE4, failed to pay £807.35 to 1 worker.

399. Nightingale Nurseries Limited, Long Eaton, NG10, failed to pay £768.99 to 6 workers.

400. Bartec Paper & Packaging Limited, Northwich, CW9, failed to pay £766.53 to 15 workers.

401. Crofthead Holiday Park Limited, Ayr, KA6, failed to pay £763.43 to 1 worker.

402. Ultrasound Plus Limited, Watford, WD18, failed to pay £763.41 to 8 workers.

403. The Well (Cumbria) Limited, Workington, CA14, failed to pay £763.35 to 2 workers.

404. Mr William Knox, Liverpool, L13, failed to pay £758.16 to 7 workers.

405. J.P.K. Supermarkets Limited, Kettering, NN15, failed to pay £756.96 to 1 worker.

406. European Food Retailer Ltd, London Borough of Lambeth, SW16, failed to pay £743.65 to 1 worker.

407. Mrs Michelle Harrington Smith & Mr Tristan Harrington Smith, Cambridge, CB23, failed to pay £742.62 to 1 worker.

408. The Serenity Care Company Limited, Grantham, NG31, failed to pay £742.43 to 1 worker.

409. Mr Alexander Stuart, Mrs Freda Thomson Stuart, Mrs Emma Jane Stuart, Mr Grant Reid, Dunning, PH2, failed to pay £741.43 to 1 worker.

410. Mulberry Bush (NI) Ltd - The, Coleraine, BT52, failed to pay £730.74 to 24 workers.

411. Jaygen Leisure Limited, Stockton-on-Tees, TS18, failed to pay £728.29 to 9 workers.

412. Lynridge Hotel Ltd, London Borough of Redbridge, IG3, failed to pay £723.88 to 1 worker.

413. P J (Spar) Ltd, Folkestone, CT19, failed to pay £708.08 to 1 worker.

414. Sandfield Day Nursery Limited, Nottingham, NG7, failed to pay £701.50 to 10 workers.

415. For Your Cars Only Limited, London Borough of Wandsworth, SW18, failed to pay £697.47 to 1 worker.

416. Senior Care Solutions @ Home Limited, Edgware, HA8, failed to pay £696.72 to 11 workers.

417. Angel Kidz Nursery & Preschool Limited, Luton, LU1, failed to pay £694.03 to 4 workers.

418. 24/7 Care Solutions Limited, Attenborough, NR17, failed to pay £687.70 to 6 workers.

419. Event Evolution Limited, Port Glasgow, PA14, failed to pay £686.67 to 4 workers.

420. Aqua Corner Limited, Chesham, HP5, failed to pay £684.78 to 5 workers.

421. Soul Suite (Workington) Limited, Workington, CA14, failed to pay £682.21 to 2 workers.

422. The Coaching Inn Group Ltd, Oswestry, SY11, failed to pay £680.59 to 12 workers.

423. The Rissco Collection Limited, Strathaven, ML10, failed to pay £680.25 to 25 workers.

424. Happytown Ltd, Newtownards, BT23, failed to pay £675.74 to 23 workers.

425. Ubiquitous Chip Ltd, Dunbar, EH42, failed to pay £675.13 to 47 workers.

426. Earl Of Doncaster Limited, Barhamsville, DN2, failed to pay £669.07 to 33 workers.

427. Redml Leisure Limited, Burton upon Trent, DE13, failed to pay £665.19 to 3 workers.

428. TSG Cumbria Ltd, Barrow-in-Furness, LA14, failed to pay £661.77 to 2 workers.

429. WT Hotels Ltd, Yeovil, BA22, failed to pay £661.66 to 16 workers.

430. Smilers Nursery Limited, Ilford, IG2, failed to pay £657.54 to 15 workers.

431. Ms Kimberley McGuiness, Luton, LU2, failed to pay £644.82 to 7 workers.

432. Energy Freight Forwarding Ltd, Felixstowe, IP11, failed to pay £637.67 to 1 worker.

433. Fisher & Wallis Contractors Ltd, Lincoln, LN2, failed to pay £636.03 to 4 workers.

434. Sriram Abhi Ltd, Watford, WD18, failed to pay £634.64 to 1 worker.

435. HC Media Solutions Ltd, Tiptree, CO5, failed to pay £625.77 to 2 workers.

436. Careline Nursing Ltd, Manchester, M2, failed to pay £623.70 to 1 worker.

437. Barnbury Enterprises Limited, Chester Le Street, DH2, failed to pay £623.14 to 4 workers.

438. Mrs Valerie May Southerland, King’s Lynn, PE31, failed to pay £621.09 to 1 worker.

439. Read Hyundai Worksop Limited, Worksop, S80, failed to pay £619.03 to 4 workers.

440. Mike Bennett Motors Limited, St Helens, WA10, failed to pay £617.56 to 2 workers.

441. Ah Choi Limited, Liverpool, L1, failed to pay £616.28 to 3 workers.

442. Perfect CC Ltd, Christchurch, BH23, failed to pay £614.79 to 1 worker.

443. Abveko Limited, Birmingham, B10, failed to pay £614.77 to 13 workers.

444. Hatfield Nursery Limited, Torquay, TQ1, failed to pay £612.28 to 14 workers.

445. Atlas Cleaning Limited, Datchet, SL3, failed to pay £607.02 to 1 worker.

446. Miss Helen Ullyart and Ms Nichola Hodgson, Carlisle, CA2, failed to pay £602.93 to 1 worker.

447. Along Came Polly Limited, Lyme Regis, DT7, failed to pay £600.62 to 1 worker.

448. RMC Care Services LLP, Norwich, NR14, failed to pay £599.69 to 5 workers.

449. No 1 Barratt Limited, Christchurch, BH23, failed to pay £598.50 to 1 worker.

450. Mr Jeremy Hawkins, Mrs L Hawkins, Mr David Worthy, Canterbury, CT1, failed to pay £596.75 to 6 workers.

451. Little Giants Day Care Ltd, London Borough of Merton, SW19, failed to pay £593.85 to 2 workers.

452. Mr Kenneth Marsden and Mrs Carol Marsden, Morecambe, LA4, failed to pay £591.22 to 3 workers.

453. Mrs Sharon A Ashworth-Leach, Worthing, BN11, failed to pay £587.01 to 5 workers.

454. Mr David Michael Scott, Mr Michael Harry Scott & Mr Philip Andrew Scott, Near Burnham-On-Sea, TA8, failed to pay £574.57 to 2 workers.

455. Oldham Tyres & Exhausts Centre Limited, Oldham, OL8, failed to pay £573.43 to 1 worker.

456. Cosgrove Inn Ltd, Scunthorpe, DN15, failed to pay £572.54 to 1 worker.

457. Horsepower Fillies Limited, London Borough of Hillingdon, UB8, failed to pay £568.29 to 1 worker.

458. Mackie’s Limited, Rothienorman, AB51, failed to pay £568.13 to 2 workers.

459. Step By Step Nursery Limited, London Borough of Tower Hamlets, E1W, failed to pay £567.46 to 23 workers.

460. Greencore Grocery Limited, Worksop, S80, failed to pay £560.49 to 10 workers.

461. Palestone Limited, Grimsby, DN37, failed to pay £559.72 to 14 workers.

462. Swiftsource Ltd, London Borough of Tower Hamlets, E1, failed to pay £555.56 to 1 worker.

463. Floors Retail Limited, Dudley, DY1, failed to pay £553.81 to 4 workers.

464. Amigos (East Sussex) Ltd, Crowborough, TN6, failed to pay £553.05 to 1 worker.

465. Blue Sky Day Nursery Limited, Market Weighton, YO43, failed to pay £552.69 to 6 workers.

466. Birch Assist Limited, Slough, SL1, failed to pay £552.36 to 4 workers.

467. Mr Barrie Paul Hornby, Maryport, CA15, failed to pay £552.23 to 1 worker.

468. Kandi & Co Consultants Ltd, London Borough of Wandsworth, SW17, failed to pay £551.09 to 1 worker.

469. Mr Franco Castellano, London Borough of Barnet, NW4, failed to pay £550.34 to 1 worker.

470. DLR Leisure Ltd, Newtownabbey, BT36, failed to pay £547.13 to 12 workers.

471. Stuart Ikeman Hair Ltd, Hevering, RM14, failed to pay £546.98 to 2 workers.

472. Sandhill Little Angels Nursery Limited, Sunderland, SR3, failed to pay £544.60 to 10 workers.

473. Mr Nourdine H Kaddour, Hartlepool, TS26, failed to pay £544.50 to 3 workers.

474. Holly’s Mini Mart Ltd, Liverpool, L6, failed to pay £541.86 to 4 workers.

475. Olympus Fish And Chip Restaurant Limited, Bolton, BL1, failed to pay £539.75 to 9 workers.

476. New Inn Hotel Limited, Ellon, AB41, failed to pay £538.71 to 15 workers.

477. Buckshaw Village Nursery Limited, Chorley, PR7, failed to pay £537.81 to 8 workers.

478. The Floral Company UK Limited, Shifnal, TF11, failed to pay £529.87 to 2 workers.

479. Mazaj Dundee Limited, Dundee, DD1, failed to pay £529.65 to 16 workers.

480. Trefeddian Hotel (Aberdovey) Ltd, Aberdovey, LL35, failed to pay £529.49 to 12 workers.

481. Finesse Windows Limited, Birmingham, B30, failed to pay £529.22 to 6 workers.

482. L.J. Fairburn And Son Limited, Alford, LN13, failed to pay £527.85 to 11 workers.

483. Everyting Jerk Ltd, Nottingham, NG5, failed to pay £524.19 to 4 workers.

484. Miss Darshini Shyama Umapathy, Oxford, OX3, failed to pay £522.05 to 2 workers.

485. Morris Electrical Installations Limited, Oldbury, B69, failed to pay £515.96 to 3 workers.

486. Ivata Limited, Gillingham, ME8, failed to pay £514.41 to 9 workers.

487. Nursery Rhymes (Yorkshire) Limited, Bridington, YO15, failed to pay £512.43 to 17 workers.

488. Mrs Georgina E England, Beddington, CR0, failed to pay £512.42 to 1 worker.

489. W.Boyes & Co., Limited, Nr Scarborough, YO11, failed to pay £508.84 to 5 workers.

490. Early Days Nursery School Limited, Wallingford, OX10, failed to pay £508.35 to 5 workers.

491. The Blackpool Football Club Limited, Blackpool, FY1, failed to pay £244.75 to 1 worker.