If you’ve yet to get your mum something for Mother’s Day and you’re working to a tight budget, these flowers for less than a tenner could be just what you’re looking for...

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and while most people will want to show mum just how much they care, budgets remain stretched. With that in mind, we’ve been on the hunt for ways to say thank you without breaking the bank.

Which is why we were pleased to see the Money Saving Expert (MSE) website has yet again come to the rescue. The online platform, founded by financial journalist Martin Lewis, provides advice on all kinds of ways you can make your money go further and Mothering Sunday is no exception.

Saying it with flowers is the obvious way to give the matriarch in your life a treat - but those bouquets often don’t come cheap. However, that doesn’t need to be the case as the MSE money maestros have proved, having compiled a list of affordable bunches which will show you care in a more cost effective way.

They have compiled a round-up of the supermarket flowers you can pick up for less than £10 - and have even found bunches which will only set you back a quid.

Mother's Day flowers from £1

Tesco flowers for less than a tenner

Daffodils – £1

Mother’s Day Tulips – £6

Cotton Candy – £10 (chrysanthemums, germinis, roses)

Waitrose flowers for less than a tenner

Daffodils – £1

Pastel Tulips – £3.75

Special Bouquet – £10 (including chrysanthemums, roses and alstroemeria)

Morrisons flowers for less than a tenner

Daffodils – £1

'Love You Mum' bouquet – £6 (including strawflowers and chrysanthemums)

Citrus Zing bouquet – £10 (including lilies and chrysanthemums)

Aldi flowers for less than a tenner

Pocket Money Posy – £1.89

Best Mum Bouquet – £4.99 (including chrysanthemums and geraniums)

Lovely Mum Tulips – £4.99

Co-op flowers for less than a tenner

British Daffodils – £1

British Tulips – £3.25

Bright and Beautiful Bouquet Bunch – £6 or £10 with Irresistible Prosecco 75cl* for Members (including roses, chrysanthemums and carnations)

Lidl flowers for less than a tenner

Pocket Money Posey – £2.49

Fabulous Mum – £4.99 (including chrysanthemums and carnations)

Tropical Treat – £9.99 (including chrysanthemums and gerberas)

Sainsbury's flowers for less than a tenner

Daffodils – £1

Pink Party Bouquet – £6 (including roses and chrysanthemums)

Pretty Tulips – £8

Asda flowers for less than a tenner

Daffodils – £1

Mixed Chrysanthemums – £3.50

Isabella Bouquet – £6 (including roses and chrysanthemums)

The MSE experts also recommend checking prices at independent stores and florists to ensure you're getting the best deal. So, if you’re looking for an affordable gift, head down to your nearest store before Sunday (March 30), and grab some blooms for less, while stocks last…