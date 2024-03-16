Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Life-changing amounts of money won on the National Lottery are lying unclaimed - and the clock is ticking for the winners to receive their prizes.

Lottery winners have six months to claim winnings, but not all have, and several people are likely to be blissfully unaware of the million-pound ticket sitting in their wallet or purse, or perhaps on their online account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's the latest round-up of unclaimed prizes, correct as of the most recent update on March 11.

Set for Life - £10,000 every month for a year

This prize was won on September 18 last year, with the winning numbers 1, 3, 11, 28, 43 matching five. It was bought in Doncaster. The deadline to collect it is today (March 16)

Euromillions - £1m

The UK Millionaire Maker prize was won on November 3. The last day to collect it is May 1 this year, and the ticket was bought in Bolton.

Euromillions - £1m

There's another UK Millionaire Maker prize unclaimed from the same draw - with this ticket bought in Northumberland.

Thunderball - £500,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Redditch ticketholder could claim half a million from a draw on January 16 this year - but they'll have to do so by June 5. Their winning numbers were 2, 15, 31, 35, 37 and the Thunderball 6.

Euromillions - £1m

Someone in Shropshire won in the UK Millionaire Maker on January 24, and has a deadline of July 14 this year to claim. Their code is XFKD58687.

Set for Life - £10,000 a month for a year

The numbers 7, 20, 23, 36, 44 and Life Ball 4 can net someone in Worthing, Sussex a year's prize after the February 2 draw - but they'll need to redeem it by July 23.

Set for Life - £10,000 a month for a year

And a similar prize is sitting their for a Manchester lottery player who won with 3, 4, 8, 10, 28 and Life Ball 1 on February 16. They have until August 3 to claim.

Euromillions - £1m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Millionaire Maker is waiting to pay out £1m to a North Lanarkshire player with the code HQPC98478 from the February 16 draw. The deadline is August 14.