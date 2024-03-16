National Lottery and Euromillions tickets: £5.9 million unclaimed - locations and numbers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Life-changing amounts of money won on the National Lottery are lying unclaimed - and the clock is ticking for the winners to receive their prizes.
Lottery winners have six months to claim winnings, but not all have, and several people are likely to be blissfully unaware of the million-pound ticket sitting in their wallet or purse, or perhaps on their online account.
Here's the latest round-up of unclaimed prizes, correct as of the most recent update on March 11.
Set for Life - £10,000 every month for a year
This prize was won on September 18 last year, with the winning numbers 1, 3, 11, 28, 43 matching five. It was bought in Doncaster. The deadline to collect it is today (March 16)
Euromillions - £1m
The UK Millionaire Maker prize was won on November 3. The last day to collect it is May 1 this year, and the ticket was bought in Bolton.
Euromillions - £1m
There's another UK Millionaire Maker prize unclaimed from the same draw - with this ticket bought in Northumberland.
Thunderball - £500,000
A Redditch ticketholder could claim half a million from a draw on January 16 this year - but they'll have to do so by June 5. Their winning numbers were 2, 15, 31, 35, 37 and the Thunderball 6.
Euromillions - £1m
Someone in Shropshire won in the UK Millionaire Maker on January 24, and has a deadline of July 14 this year to claim. Their code is XFKD58687.
Set for Life - £10,000 a month for a year
The numbers 7, 20, 23, 36, 44 and Life Ball 4 can net someone in Worthing, Sussex a year's prize after the February 2 draw - but they'll need to redeem it by July 23.
Set for Life - £10,000 a month for a year
And a similar prize is sitting their for a Manchester lottery player who won with 3, 4, 8, 10, 28 and Life Ball 1 on February 16. They have until August 3 to claim.
Euromillions - £1m
The UK Millionaire Maker is waiting to pay out £1m to a North Lanarkshire player with the code HQPC98478 from the February 16 draw. The deadline is August 14.
And someone in the London borough of Camden won £1m in the Millionaire Maker draw on February 23. Their code is XSPW63863 and the deadline is August 21 to collect their prize.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.