Pizza Hut closures: Full list of restaurants that will shut after franchisee DC London Pie goes into administration
DC London Pie was set up last year to run Pizza Hut’s dine-in restaurants under a franchise arrangement. It revealed this week that it had appointed administrators and under a “pre-pack” administration organised by finance firm FTI has restructured, but has re-emerged with fewer sites than before.
Some 68 restaurants will close, as will 11 delivery sites, putting 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.
American hospitality giant Yum! Brands, which owns the global Pizza Hut business, has bought the UK restaurant operation and 64 sites will stay open.
These are the Pizza Hut restaurants that will close:
- Ashton, Lancashire
- Beckton, London
- Bolton, Lancashire
- Bournemouth, Dorset
- Bradford Vicar Lane, West Yorkshire
- Brighton Marina, East Sussex
- Bristol, Avon
- Cardiff, South Glamorgan
- Carlisle, Cumbria
- Chatham, Kent
- Clacton, Essex
- Cortonwood, South Yorkshire
- Crawley, West Sussex
- Cribbs Causeway, Avon
- Croydon, Surrey
- Dudley, West Midlands
- Dundee, Dundee
- Durham City, County Durham
- Eastbourne, East Sussex
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Edinburgh Fountain Park
- Edinburgh Kinnaird Park
- Enfield, Middlesex
- Falkirk, Scotland
- Feltham, Middlesex
- Finchley Lido, London
- Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
- Greenwich, London
- Grimsby, Lincolnshire
- Hartlepool, Cleveland
- Hayes, Middlesex
- Hereford, Herefordshire
- Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
- Hull, East Yorkshire
- Inverness, Scotland
- Kettering, Northamptonshire
- Kidderminster, Worcestershire
- Lancaster, Lancashire
- Leeds Colton Mill, West Yorkshire
- Leeds Kirkstall Road, West Yorkshire
- Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire
- Liverpool, Merseyside
- Llanelli, Dyfed
- Lowestoft, Suffolk
- Manchester Fort, Lancashire
- Middlesbrough, Cleveland
- Norwich, Norfolk
- Oldham, Lancashire
- Portsmouth, Hampshire
- Preston, Lancashire
- Reading Gate, Berkshire
- Rhyl, Clwyd
- Rochdale, Lancashire
- Romford, Essex
- Russell Square, London
- Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
- Shrewsbury, Shropshire
- Silverlink, Tyne & Wear
- Solihull, West Midlands
- St Helens, Merseyside
- Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
- Thanet, Kent
- Tower Park, Dorset
- Truro, Cornwall
- Urmston, Lancashire
- Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
- Wigan, Lancashire
- Yeovil, Somerset
- Delivery site locations
- Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- Bletchley, Milton Keynes
- Coventry North, West Midlands
- Coventry West, West Midlands
- Dunstable, Bedfordshire
- Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire
- Luton, Bedfordshire
- Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
- Rugby, Warwickshire
- Uxbridge, Middlesex
- Wolverton, Milton Keynes