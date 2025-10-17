Three more closing-down sales have been announced at branches of a high street chain - as two of the stores prepare to shut next week.

Poundland has revealed the latest closures in estate, as its new owners, the investment firm Gordon Brothers, try to turned the beleaguered discounter around.

The closing-down sales have been launched at its branches in Deal, Kent; West Thurrock, Essex; and Cameron Toll, Edinburgh. The Deal and West Thurrock branches will close on October 27, while the Edinburgh store will stay open over Christmas and shut for good on January 20.

The closing-down sales are following the pattern of sales elsewhere for Poundland, with goods steadily marked down until they are sold, with up to 40 per cent knocked off the price. Items from homeware, health and beauty, groceries and clothing are included.

Poundland has previously said that it aims to have between 650 and 700 stores when it has finished its closure programme, down from more than 800.** Brothers bought it over the summer from PepCo and has announced a programme of simplifying its operations, returning prices to £1, £2 and £3 and reducing the amount of food it sells - a move which has also seen it close one of its distribution centres.

So far 57 shops have shut, with 11 announced closures on ice.