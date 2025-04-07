Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A supermarket chain has confirmed the date that it will close its remaining cafes.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sainsbury's revealed in January that as part of a big reorganisation of its business - dubbed Next Level within the company - it would be shutting 61 cafes.

has confirmed the exact date that it will close a number of in-store cafes across the UK. The supermarket giant announced in January that its 61 remaining cafes would close as part of a huge shake-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said at the time: “The majority of Sainsbury’s most loyal shoppers do not use the cafés regularly and cafés and food halls run by specialist partners are becoming more and more popular.”

Now, as reported by the Daily Express, Sainsbury’s has confirmed that cafes will close on Friday (April 11).

A spokesperson from Sainsbury's said: "In January, we shared the difficult decision that our remaining Sainsbury’s cafes would be closing and this will take place on April 11. We are sorry for any disappointment this may cause. Our stores continue to support the customers and communities they serve in a range of ways, including through fundraising, volunteering and donations to good causes. We’re exploring future opportunities for the space and will keep our colleagues and customers updated."

The Sainsbury’s changes could see up to 3,000 people lose their jobs, including 20 per cent of senior management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fortnight ago Morrisons announced it would shut 52 in-store cafes along with some of its convenience stores, florists, meat and fish counters and pharmacies. The supermarket said the closures are part of a shake-up which will result in 365 people facing redundancy.