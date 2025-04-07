Sainsbury's cafe closures: Supermarket reveals exact date 61 cafes will shut
Sainsbury's revealed in January that as part of a big reorganisation of its business - dubbed Next Level within the company - it would be shutting 61 cafes.
It said at the time: “The majority of Sainsbury’s most loyal shoppers do not use the cafés regularly and cafés and food halls run by specialist partners are becoming more and more popular.”
Now, as reported by the Daily Express, Sainsbury’s has confirmed that cafes will close on Friday (April 11).
A spokesperson from Sainsbury's said: "In January, we shared the difficult decision that our remaining Sainsbury’s cafes would be closing and this will take place on April 11. We are sorry for any disappointment this may cause. Our stores continue to support the customers and communities they serve in a range of ways, including through fundraising, volunteering and donations to good causes. We’re exploring future opportunities for the space and will keep our colleagues and customers updated."
The Sainsbury’s changes could see up to 3,000 people lose their jobs, including 20 per cent of senior management.
A fortnight ago Morrisons announced it would shut 52 in-store cafes along with some of its convenience stores, florists, meat and fish counters and pharmacies. The supermarket said the closures are part of a shake-up which will result in 365 people facing redundancy.
