Supermarkets might be open in the UK this bank holiday Monday, but their opening times massively vary.

All stores are open as planned today (May 26) as shoppers are expected to descend to grab their groceries for the week. While some are sticking with their Sunday opening times, others will be open throughout most of the day.

Other supermarkets will simply be closing a couple of hours earlier than usual - it really does depend on which store you like to shop at.

Here are the opening times for the major UK supermarkets today - including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Aldi.

Tesco

The big Tesco Extra stores will be open from 8am-6pm across England, Wales and the Isle of Man, with stores in Scotland staying open until 8pm. The Express convenience stores are generally running their normal opening times, although some of the larger ones are following the 8am-6pm Extra opening hours.

Asda

Most Asda stores will be open as usual today, following their normal opening hours for the Monday bank holiday. However, it has been confirmed that a handful of stores are closing at 5pm, so it’s best to Google your local store’s hours for today.

Sainsbury’s

All Sainsbury’s supermarkets across the country will be open from 8am-8pm today. As for the Sainsbury’s Local convenience stores, they are following their typical hours of 7am-11pm.

Aldi

Opening times for Aldi will vary depending on location today, although many are expected to be open from 8am-8pm. Click here to check the Aldi website for your local store’s opening hours today.

The majority of Lidl supermarkets will be open all day, from 8am-10pm. However, a handful of stores will close at 8pm, so check the Lidl store finder for your local shop’s opening times.