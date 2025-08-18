Supermarket wipes have been pulled from the shelves because dangerous bacteria has been found.

An alert has gone out over two types of Tesco-branded Kind & Pure facial cleansing wipes. Both come in packet of 25 - one is biodegradable and in a chamomile and rosehip scented, and the other is marked as containing Vitamin C and is scented with grapefruit and cranberry extract.

But that’s not the only thing they contain as testing has revealed that they may contain Pluralibacter gergoviae, which is considered a “serious microbiological risk”.

Pluralibacter gergoviae is a bacterium that can cause urinary tract infections and respiratory diseases. It is seen as a concern in cosmetics because it is resistant to common preservatives such as parabens.

It often does not prove a problem for healthy people, but can cause serious infections in people with weakened immune systems, and is a risk around people with broken skin as it can enter the body through there.

The affected batches of the Tesco Kind & Pure 25 Facial Cleansing Wipes, in a 163g pack, are 5128723, 5129723, 5130723, 5123723, 5144723, 5145723, 5146723, 5163723, 5164723, 5168723, 5169723, 5188723, 5176715 and 5177715.

The batches of Tesco Kind & Pure Radiant Facial Cleansing Wipes Vitamin C in a 159g packet are 5187723, 5186723, 5188723, 5154715, 5155715 and 5156715.

The government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards has marked the risk as “serious” and says that the wipes are “potentially unsafe to use, particularly for vulnerable users or users with a compromised skin barrier”.

Tesco has recalled the packets, has urged people not to use the wipes, and says that anyone with a packet can return it at any Tesco store for a full refund without a receipt.

