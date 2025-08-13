Several hand soaps, cleansers and antiseptics have been recalled over fears of a bacteria contamination that could lead to "life-threatening sepsis”.

DermaRite Industries has voluntarily recalled several of its products; DermaKleen antiseptic lotion soap with vitamin E in 1,000-milliliter and 800-milliliter sizes, KleenFoam antibacterial foam soap with aloe vera in 1,000-milliliter sizes, DermaSarra external analgesic in 7.5-ounce sizes and PeriGiene antiseptic cleanser in 7.5-ounce sizes.

The products were distributed across the United States and Puerto Rico. Products impacted by the recall have expiration dates from July of this year to February 2027.

The company said the products were found to contain Burkholderia cepacia complex, a bacterium that could lead to "serious and life-threatening infections," although it added it has not received any reports of adverse events in connection with the recall.

A company statement read: "Burkholderia Cepacia Complex in these products may result in serious and life-threatening infections. The contaminated products may be used by immunosuppressed individuals or by people attending to immunosuppressed individuals.

The company went on to explain what the impact will be on most people: "In healthy individuals with minor skin lesions the use of the product will more likely result in local infections, whereas in immunocompromised individuals the infection is more likely to spread into the blood stream leading to life-threatening sepsis.”

Several hand soaps, cleansers and antiseptics have been recalled over fears of a bacteria contamination that could lead to "life-threatening sepsis”. Stock image by Adobe Photos. | tan4ikk - stock.adobe.com

DermaRite has notified its distributors and customers to "immediately examine available inventory and destroy all affected products in accordance with each facility’s process."

Burkholderia cepacia, also referred to as B. cepacia or Bcc, is a group of bacteria that often spreads through soil and water, as well as to contaminated surfaces and products and through person-to-person contact, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms of bacteria exposure include fever, fatigue and possible respiratory infections for people with compromised immune systems, but some people may also not show any symptoms. The bacteria can be resistant to antibiotics too, making infections difficult to treat.