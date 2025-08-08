A batch of Co-op 4 Mini Pork & Pickle Pies is being urgently recalled after it was found to contain milk.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s Food Standards Agency issued an allergy alert on Friday (August 8), confirming that the product contains milk “which is not mentioned on the label.” It warned: “This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.”

Affected products are sold in 200g packs and include use-by dates of 13 August, 14 August and 16 August 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Co-op has advised customers not to eat the pies if they have an allergy or intolerance to milk. Instead, the product should be returned to the store for a full refund or replacement. Customers who purchased online can request a refund by calling 0330 041 7737. The Co-op’s Careline is also available at 0800 0686 727 or via email through their product returns portal.

FSA

The supermarket chain has contacted allergy support organisations and issued point-of-sale notices to explain why the product is being withdrawn. In the official customer notice, Co-op apologised for “any inconvenience caused.”

The warning states: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund or replacement (subject to availability).”