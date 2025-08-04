A number of cleansing wipes are being recalled over fears they could contain a potentially-dangerous bacteria which could cause serious lung conditions including pneumonia.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are being urged to throw away a number of alcohol-free wipes products - after some were found to contain a potentially-dangerous bacteria. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have urged people to stop using several non-sterile alcohol-free wipes and to dispose of them.

During investigation of an outbreak, certain wipes were found to be contaminated with Burkholderia stabilis, which in some people can lead to serious lung conditions, even pneumonia. The UKHSA said the products found to be affected were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ValueAid Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes

Microsafe Moist Wipe Alcohol Free

Steroplast Sterowipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes

They also said testing revealed contamination of Reliwipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes, although the contamination was deemed to be with a Burkholderia strain not related to the outbreak cases.

"These products which may have been used for ‘skin cleansing’ and cleaning in or around wounds have been withdrawn from sale but may still be found in some first aid kits and in people’s homes," a spokesperson said.

The cleansing wipes have been recalled over fears of a potentially-dangerous bacteria Burkholderia stabilis | Canva

"These products are not routinely used in the NHS. If you have these products, you are advised not to use them and to dispose of them in your household waste as a precautionary measure given the potential for contamination."

The UKHSA also advised people non-sterile alcohol-free wipes should not be used for the treatment of injuries, wounds or on broken skin, nor should they be used for cleaning intravenous lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You should follow NHS guidance when treating cuts and grazes. Patients who have intravenous lines in place are advised to follow instructions of their medical team in the care of these," they added.

The UKHSA said anyone who has used non-sterile, alcohol-free wipes, should avoid using them further and only seek medical advice if you have any of the following symptoms:

A wound infection, which can include redness, swelling, increased pain, warmth around a wound/break in skin, and pus or other drainage from the wound/break in skin

Infection involving an intravenous line, which can include signs such as redness, swelling, or pain around the insertion site and or fever and chills

The notice from the UKHSA said Burkholderia stabilis is a bacteria "found in natural environments, rarely causing infection in healthy individuals and the risk to the general population is very low".

"However, immunocompromised individuals, and individuals with other risk factors such as cystic fibrosis, or patients at home with intravenous lines are at higher risk of developing infection," they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 2018 and 2025, the body said there had been 51 confirmed cases in the UK, "now suspected to be associated with some non-sterile alcohol-free wipe products". "No deaths have been linked to this outbreak though there have been some serious infections which have required hospital treatment," they said. "No person-to-person transmission has been identified."

Dr James Elston, consultant in epidemiology and public health at UKHSA, said: "While the overall risk to the public remains very low, a number of non-sterile alcohol-free wipe products have been linked to an outbreak of Burkholderia stabilis. It is important these types of wipes are not used for the treatment of injuries, wounds, or broken skin, and that they are not used to clean intravenous lines.

"UKHSA uncovered the link to this outbreak through testing of wipes used by patients and worked quickly to notify health professionals through a patient safety alert, reinforcing existing infection prevention and control guidance. When treating cuts and grazes, it is important to follow NHS advice."

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA chief safety officer, added: "We consider wipes which are intended for a medical purpose to be medicines. These products do not have a medicines authorisation, and we are taking appropriate action to ensure compliance with the requirements of the applicable legislation governed by MHRA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have these wipes at home or in a first aid kit, please check the label and only use wipes marked as ‘sterile’ on broken skin. Healthcare professionals are advised to follow instructions and information provided in the national patient safety alert from UKHSA.

"Anyone who has used alcohol-free wipes and has concerns about potential infection is advised to speak with a healthcare professional."