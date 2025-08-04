In vogue kitchen appliance - the air fryer - has helped many simplify dinner time but a number of models sold at stores including B&M, Argos, Tesco, Poundland and Robert Dyas are now being recalled over safety fears.

A range of air fryers sold at the likes of B&M and Argos are being recalled amid fears they may "overheat and ignite during use". The Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued a recall notice for a number of Tower brand air fryers.

It said: "The product presents a risk of fire as it may overheat and ignite during use. The product has been recalled from end users."

Models affected are: T17023 Tower 2.2Ltr Manual Air Fryer, T17061BLK Tower 4Ltr Manual Air Fryer, T17067 Tower 4Ltr Digital Air Fryer, T17087 Tower 2Ltr Compact Manual Air Fryer, T17129L Tower Vortx 8L Air Fryer (Lidl), and T17129 Tower Vortx 8L Air Fryer (Argos).

Made in China, the recall said the six models are black and were manufactured between January 2022 and April 2023. "Affected products have been sold by retailers including Argos, B&M Bargains, DID, Poundland, Robert Dyas, Tesco, and the Tower Housewares website," the recall went on.

It said the products do "not meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016".

"The product has been recalled from end users. Owners of affected products should stop using the product immediately and unplug it," the notice added.

For more information, including checking if your product is affected and registering your product for a refund or replacement, visit the Tower Housewares webpage.