Woolworths CEO hints at Woolworths return to British high streets
Perhaps the nation's most-missed store, Woolworths could make a comeback in the UK after an almost 15-year absence. The giant retailer was founded on British soil in 1909 before it was forced to close in 2009 due to the Great Recession having caused its collapse, leaving over 27,000 unemployed.
The closure of its British outlets due to the financial crisis was mitigated in Germany, where it goes by the name Woolworth, thanks to the intervention of HH Holding, led by Roman Heini.
Known for its bargain stock and pick-and-mix sweets kiosks, the brand has consistently been considered a nostalgic element of the iconic British high street. And now, Heini said the UK is on his "bucket list" of destinations as he seeks to expand internationally, with some 5,000 shops opening across Europe.
According to the BBC, Woolworth Germany, while not confirming definite plans for a UK return, acknowledges the possibility, stating it is not ruled out in principle. Speaking to trade magazine Retail Week, Heini said: "We have secured all the trademarks for the brand for the whole of Europe, so we could operate if we make the decision. It may be in the mix for the mid or long-term future."
Mr Heini - who has worked in executive positions in both Aldi and Lidl and has been Woolworth chief executive since 2020 - told the magazine that despite the challenges of a cost-of-living crisis he had the opportunity to "make Woolworth great again". He added: "There are over 300 million potential consumers in Europe and no dominating players. The market is still there to be divided between the potential players for the future."
Fondly referred to as "Woolies," by some, the potential return of the brand to UK High Streets raises questions about its spelling. Woolworth Germany said ownership of the brand name 'Woolworth' (without the 's') across Europe, stressing on a careful consideration of naming rights to avoid confusion upon any return to the UK.
Under Heini's leadership, Woolworth Germany has undergone a transformation, focusing on clothing and homeware at "unbeatable prices". Despite changes in offerings, challenges like supply chain disruptions due to conflicts in the Red Sea and post-pandemic uncertainties pose obstacles to a swift return to the UK market.
With over 600 shops, predominantly in Germany, Woolworths also continues to thrive in Austria and Poland. Heini also remains optimistic about the brand's reception in the UK, citing the high recognition and nostalgia associated with Woolworths, even in the absence of physical stores.
