A popular chocolate Dubai brand sold in the UK has been urgently recalled.

The affected product, Neosis Schokolade Love of Dubai – manufactured by NEOSIS, Gida ve Unlu Mam Ltd – has been flagged by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) for potentially endangering those with peanut allergies.

“We are notifying consumers and food businesses who have purchased Neosis Schokolade Love of Dubai chocolate that this product contains peanut, which is not mentioned on the label, making it a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to peanuts,” the FSA said in a public notice.

The product is sold in 95g packs, and the alert applies to all lot numbers and best-before dates.

Businesses across the UK are being told to immediately stop sales, withdraw the product from shelves, and recall items already sold to customers. The FSA said the product presents “a serious risk to anyone with an allergy to peanuts.”

The chocolates were distributed in the UK by a company called Black Sea Trading Ltd, which, according to the FSA, has so far been uncontactable. “As a result, food safety action is required by the food businesses selling these products,” the agency said.

The FSA added it is now working “closely with relevant enforcement authorities to progress investigations and ensure affected products are withdrawn from the market and, where sold at retail, recalled.” Allergy organisations have also been notified.

Customers are urged not to buy or eat the chocolate, particularly if they have a peanut allergy.

“Dispose of the product at home and get in touch with your local Trading Standards in Great Britain or Environmental Health Officers in Northern Ireland to let them know where you purchased it,” the FSA advised.