Experts reveal key tips to pivot into an entirely new career

Experts urge workers to use key tips to pivot into a new career

Career changes seem to be popular at the moment, with more of the UK deciding they want to switch up their day to day life.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many reasons that Brits may want to pivot into a new career, whether that be for a better salary, work-life balance or to take care of your mental health.

A survey from the Learning and Work Institute found that 34% of adults are looking to change jobs or careers within the next two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It may seem daunting to some to change their career entirely. Because of this career expert and CEO of Hiring Hub, Mark Rothwell, has offered his thoughts and advice on how you can pivot yourself into a new career using skills that you already have.

You may think that changing your career is nearly impossible when you have worked in a particular industry for a long time, but you would be surprised how much you can utilise your previous experience.

There are some key things that you need to remember when approaching hiring managers and businesses in a different industry to successfully land your dream job.

Remember the skills you have built: Skills are more valuable than people realise. When applying for a job, ensure you emphasise the skills you have built over your career, rather than your daily duties. Skills such as communication, problem-solving and resilience cut through industries and can be so valuable to a business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview: The key is telling your story in a way that connects the dots for the hiring manager. Ensure you give examples of why your previous skillset could work for this new career.

The benefits of networking: Don’t underestimate the power of networking: most career pivots happen through conversation, not job boards. In any job, you should be building up your contacts and keeping in touch. If you see any of your previous colleagues at events, they may be able to introduce you to a network of their new contacts too.

Utilise recruiters: Speak to recruitment specialists in the sector you’re moving into – they can give real insight on how to position yourself and where your skills might be best fit.