fermacell® is 'Brand of the Century'

Recognised for innovation and success fermacell® has been named ‘Brand of the Century’. This prestigious award recognises the company's long and continuous success story and confirms fermacell® as a leading brand in the field of innovative and sustainable fibre gypsum products.

"The “Brand of the Century” award is a special honour for us that fills us with great joy. It motivates us to continue developing innovative products and solutions in the future and to market them successfully in close cooperation with our partners," says Tobias Bennerscheidt, Director Marketing & Segments at James Hardie Europe GmbH.

"However, the honour is not only a recognition of past successes and a confirmation of previous work, but also an incentive to continue writing the fermacell® success story.

"We have consistently pursued innovative paths in both our product and marketing strategies and will continue to do so," emphasises the manager.

James Hardie will remain true to his vision of developing sustainable and high-quality solutions for the construction industry that meet the requirements of the market and the needs of customers.

"James Hardie's ability to innovate and the purposeful implementation of market-oriented and future-proof solutions have not only made fermacell® one of the best-known building material brands and the European market leader for high-quality fibre gymsum boards, they are also the factors that make fermacell® the ’brand of the century‘," emphasises Bennerscheidt.

More than 150 German brands have been honoured as ‘Brand of the Century’ in the new publication by Deutsche Standards. Under the leitmotif ‘Transformation’, the strength of the German economy is represented and entrepreneurial visions, sustainable values and the courage to change are emphasised.

The ‘Brands of the Century’ are selected according to a demanding catalogue of criteria. The focus is not only on consistency and economic success, but also on innovative strength, sustainable development and future viability. The companies honoured set new standards in their sectors with continuous top performance and a clear focus on values.