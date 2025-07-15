Flagship initiative lands leading property consultancy a top training award

Harman Basra (left) with Richard Benson from Fisher German collecting the Professional Services Initiative of the Year certificate at the British Training Awards in London

A leading property consultancy is celebrating winning a prestigious award for its innovative approach to employee development at the British Training Awards.

Fisher German, which has 26 offices across the UK, has been crowned Professional Services Initiative of the Year for its forward-thinking Pathway to Ownership programme.

This flagship initiative provides a clearly defined programme for staff at every stage of their careers, reinforcing Fisher German’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering long-term growth across the business.

The ceremony at the iconic Grand Hall of the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden in London celebrated the very best in learning and development across the UK and the British Training Awards attracted over 360 entries spanning trailblazing start-ups, public sector leader and global giants to showcase training excellence.

Pathway to Ownership was introduced by Fisher German in 2023, previously known as Pathway to Partnership which was launched in 2018. The initiative gives colleagues the opportunity to receive recognition and support for their development through various programmes including graduate schemes and its ‘Grow’ Career Progression Framework, which gives clear guidance for career advancement within the company – no matter what level they are at.

Harman Basra, Head of Performance and Organisational Development at Fisher German, said the award is a testament to the dedication the business has shown to help staff thrive.

He said: “From global companies to start-ups, and new Learning & Development teams to those more experienced, it was inspiring to see the dedication and commitment to help people across all types of businesses in developing their careers to be the best that they can be.

“This award highlights not only the hard work put in by all involved with our Pathway to Ownership programme, but the dedication and commitment to colleague development across Fisher German.”

Maria Hawley, Director of People at Fisher German, said: “This is such an amazing achievement, from setting the function up, to recruiting and building the team, to putting in place all the mandatory and CPD training, combined with management and leadership development, coaching and mentoring.

“We are delighted that Harman has led and continues to lead our developmental journey. To be shortlisted for an award like this is always humbling and quite surreal, but to win is just another level.”

Richard Benson, Senior Partner at Fisher German, added: “It is fantastic to have Pathway to Ownership recognised in this way. These targeted programmes are vital to the strength and ongoing success of Fisher German and the positive effects it has had on our Partnership so far is not to be underestimated.

“A massive congratulations to Harman and everyone else who has been involved with Pathway to Ownership. Everyone should all be very proud, as I am.”

