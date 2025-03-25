Home Bargains recalls Happy Easter Plush Toys over serious risk of suffocation to children, get full refund
The recall applies to all batches of three plush toy designs – the Pink Rabbit, White Rabbit, and Yellow Chick. The toys, manufactured in China, were sold in Home Bargains stores across the UK.
According to a safety notice published by Local Authority Trading Standards, the toys present a “serious risk of asphyxiation” due to weak seams on the limbs. The flaw allows the internal fibrous stuffing to become easily accessible. “A child may access the stuffing material and place it in their mouth,” the report warned.
The toys have been found to violate the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011 and have now been withdrawn from sale and recalled from consumers.
