25th Mar 2025, 2:41pm
Home Bargains has issued an urgent recall of its Happy Easter Plush Toys after the products were found to pose a serious risk of suffocation to children.

The recall applies to all batches of three plush toy designs – the Pink Rabbit, White Rabbit, and Yellow Chick. The toys, manufactured in China, were sold in Home Bargains stores across the UK.

Pink Rabbit, White Rabbit, and Yellow Chick. The toys, manufactured in China, were sold in Home Bargains stores across the UK and are being recalled | Home Bargains

According to a safety notice published by Local Authority Trading Standards, the toys present a “serious risk of asphyxiation” due to weak seams on the limbs. The flaw allows the internal fibrous stuffing to become easily accessible. “A child may access the stuffing material and place it in their mouth,” the report warned.

The toys have been found to violate the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011 and have now been withdrawn from sale and recalled from consumers.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected toys are advised to stop using the product immediately , keep it out of reach of children and return it to their nearest Home Bargains store for a full refund.

