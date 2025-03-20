Safa Food 1 Limited recalls Dolma Spices due to peanut allergy risk

A spice product has been recalled over a potential health risk.

Safa Food 1 Limited said it has issued a recall for its Dolma Spices product after it was discovered to contain peanuts, which are not listed on the label, posing a potential health risk to anyone with a peanut allergy.

The affected product is Dolma Spices, sold in 100g packs, with the batch code 210624 and a best-before date of June 2026.

Safa Food 1 Limited said it has issued a recall for its Dolma Spices product after it was discovered to contain peanuts | FSA

Safa Food 1 Limited is advising customers who have purchased the product to return it to the store for a full refund. The company has reached out to allergy support organisations to alert their members about the recall and has posted a point-of-sale notice to explain the situation and instruct customers on how to proceed.

Consumers with peanut allergies who have bought the product are advised not to eat it and to return it for a refund. For more information, customers can contact Safa Food 1 Limited at 02039288588 or via email at [email protected]

