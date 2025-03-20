Iceland recalls 400g vegetable lasagne as it may contain pieces of plastic
Iceland has sounded the alert over its vegetable lasagne, which “may contain pieces of plastic” according to the Food Standards Agency.
The product in question is the own-brand vegetable lasagne in a 400g packet, with best before dates of July 23, 2026 and July 30, 2026.
Iceland said: “We are taking the precautionary measure of recalling the date codes of the above product because it may contain hard pieces of plastic making it unsafe to eat. Only the best before date codes listed in this notice are affected.”
Any customers who have the lasagne at home have been told not to eat it, but to return it to any Iceland store where a refund will be given, regardless of whether they still have the receipt.
For more details contact Iceland Customer Care on 0800 328 0800.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.