Cheshire Farm has recalled its Caramelized Biscuit Ice Cream over undeclared hazelnuts.

Cheshire Farm is recalling Caramelized Biscuit Ice Cream because it contains hazelnuts which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) posted the alert on 21 February and offers advice to customers who have bought the ice cream. It says: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to nuts do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For more information, please contact Cheshire Farm at: [email protected]”.

Cheshire Farm is recalling product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk. When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.