A supermarket giant has issued an urgent recall notice for food that has been sold on their shelves.

Through the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Lidl has published a food recall notice for two Alpenfest Salted Mini Pretzel products. Both the milk and dark chocolate versions have been affected, the supermarket confirmed.

According to the notice, the items are being recalled because they “cause a burning sensation in the mouth when consumed” - which is not intentional by the manufacturer.

The affected batches have the batch code 8535, with a best before date of June 30, 2025.

Lidl has issued an urgent food recall notice. | cm

A post on the FSA website said: “Lidl GB is recalling two Alpenfest Salted Mini Pretzel products because they may cause a burning sensation in the mouth when consumed, potentially causing discomfort and making them unsafe to the consumer.

“Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

“For further information, please contact Lidl Customer Care on [email protected] or 02039665566.”

If you take the affected products into the store, you will receive a full refund for them.