Claire's has become an icon of the UK's high street since it's arrival here in the 90s, but there are now fears for its future after the shop's US parent business filed for bankruptcy.

Fears over the future of iconic high street chain Claire’s have erupted after its US owner filed for bankruptcy. The jewellery and accessories stores have become a favourite for fashion conscious young people since their arrival in the UK in the 1990s.

The shop’s US parent business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a court in Delaware, according to new filings. It is the second time the group has declared bankruptcy, after first filing for the process in 2018 after it was unable to repay a loan.

The group saw its finances improve after wiping around 1.9 billion dollars (£1.4 billion) off its balance sheet in a refinancing but has come under pressure from recent weak consumer demand and supply chain uncertainty.

Claire’s runs 2,750 stores across 17 countries. It has around 280 stores in the UK which are currently said to be unaffected by the bankruptcy process.

Claire’s runs 2,750 stores across 17 countries including around 280 stores in the UK | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

The new bankruptcy filings showed that the business reported liabilities and assets of between 1 billion dollars and 10 billion dollars. It also showed that the company owed more than 25,000 creditors.

The group is owned by a group of firms, including investment giant Elliott Management, who were creditors when the retail firm first faced insolvency seven years ago.

Last month, Sky News reported that Claire’s is working with advisers from Interpath to seek a potential sale or restructuring of its UK business. The report indicated that a sale deal could result in store closures across the UK.

It also reported that Lakeland owner Hilco is among suitors considering a takeover deal for Claire’s’ UK operations. The US group said it is continuing in strategic review for the business, including discussions with “potential strategic partners”.

Chris Cramer, chief executive of Claire’s, said: “This decision is difficult, but a necessary one. Increased competition, consumer spending trends and the ongoing shift away from brick-and-mortar retail, in combination with our current debt obligations and macroeconomic factors, necessitate this course of action for Claire’s and its stakeholders.

“I’d like to express my gratitude for our employees, who have continued to work diligently in a constantly evolving consumer landscape to deliver amazing products and experiences for our customers. We remain committed to serving our customers and partnering with our vendors and landlords in other regions during this time.”