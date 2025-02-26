Major change coming to Tesco Clubcard app and customers are not happy

Tesco has begun rolling out a major change to their app and customers are not happy about it.

Tesco customers are being warned of a change coming to the Clubcard app with the removal of one particular feature. Some shoppers may already have noticed a difference as the update has already begun being phased in.

The app currently allows people to pay for their groceries and collect points simultaneously. However, the scrapping of the 'Pay in Store' feature - formally known as 'Tesco Pay+' - will be complete by March 7, so users will have to opt for a different method of settling their bill.

The change comes after Tesco carried out a review of their payment options. A spokesperson for the retailer said: "We regularly review the payment options available to our customers."

Other payment options increasing in popularity is believed to have led to the decision to scrap the feature. The spokesperson added: "To ensure we’re able to keep bringing out the best value and convenience, we’ve taken the decision to remove the pay in-store feature, formally known as Tesco Pay+, from the Tesco app.

"Between now and March 7, the pay in-store feature will be phased out and any linked card details will be removed, unless you’re using them for GetGo, Whoosh, or home delivery shopping."

Tesco has announced it is removing the 'Pay in Store' feature from their app | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Customers will continue to be able to use the app to collect points however. "It’s still quick and easy to earn points on your shopping and fuel and enjoy Clubcard Prices offers by tapping your Clubcard in-store, scanning it via the Tesco App, or by adding it to your Apple or Google wallet,” they said.

So, the next time you’re in store, you’ll need to scan your Clubcard or app at the till to collect points and take advantage of Clubcard Offers, before paying for your shopping separately.

The news hasn't gone down well with some customers who took to social media to complain. Dan commented on X (formally Twitter) saying: "Got an email about removing pay in store from Tesco app. Any reason why? I use it all the time for store/petrol - annoying."

Joanne Gardner, who claims to work for Tesco agreed, saying: As a colleague I was very disappointed to hear the news that we’re phasing out the ‘pay in store’ app feature. I use this every day as it’s so convenient when you don’t have a lot of time to grab that meal deal on your break. Is there an alternative in the works?”

Someone calling themselves Lord Vodden, says the change will increase transaction times. They said: “Disappointed you are removing the pay in store function from the app. Customers will have to scan twice (Clubcard and payment method). Going to make transaction times longer.”