Offbeat documentary maker Louis Theroux has revealed his love for budget supermarket chain Aldi.

Acclaimed journalist and broadcaster, Louis Theroux, has declared his love for a particular budget supermarket while speaking on this week’s edition of a popular foodie podcast. The 54-year-old made the admission while describing one of his go-to batch cook recipes.

Louis is best known for his offbeat documentaries delving into the stranger side of American culture. From celebrities to criminals, taboo topics and subcultures, his journalism and desire for a good story has taken him, and his viewers, to some seriously strange places.

During this the latest Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast he described Aldi as “very affordable”, saying he used their mince when cooking up a weekend Bolognese. Speaking with hosts Jessie and her mum Lennie, Louis said: “On a Saturday or Sunday, I’ll do some batch cooking. I’ll typically make a huge Bolognese.

“At Aldi, you can get 750 grams of mince. It’s a mixture of pork and beef mince and—oh wow—it actually says on the label ‘ideal for Bolognese.” Adding: “I love Aldi. It's very, very affordable."

The stars all sat down for a three course meal, served up by Lennie, which included her famous chicken soup. But they were apparently lucky to catch Louis while dinner was still hot after he got a puncture on his bike cycling round to their home in Clapham.

Along with budget-friendly shopping ideas, the trio also discussed his love of spaghetti hoops and evolving from fussy eating. In true Louis style, they also talked about when he lived in a brothel, working with porn stars and we discover his first job was working for a glass blower in Boston.

You can listen to this week’s Table Manners podcast via Spotify or Apple Podcasts, as well as catching up on past episodes with the likes of James Cordon and Ruth Jones, Saoirse Ronan, Gary Barlow and Jason Manford, chewing the fat and sharing their favourite foodie tips.

Shoppers can channel Louis’ Bolognese magic at home with Aldi’s Ashfields 100% British ‘Ideal For Bolognese’ Beef & Pork Mince, available for just £3.99. According to the supermarket, the succulent blend of meat delivers “a perfect balance of flavour and texture”, making it ideal for a hearty, slow-cooked sauce.

To whip up a big batch of Louis’ favourite comfort meal yourself, all the ingredients at Aldi will set you back as little as £1.37 per portion (based on a meal for six). Here’s Aldi’s Spaghetti Bolognese shopping list:

Beef and Pork Mince (750g) £3.99

Onions (3 pack) 95p

Chopped Tomatoes 400g 39p

Garlic Cloves (4 pack) 95p

Cucina Tomato Purée (200g) 59p

Beef Stock Cubes (120g) 65p

Cucina Spaghetti (500g) 75p

After launching in Great Britain in 1990, opening its first store in Stechford, Birmingham, by 2022 it overtook Morrisons to become Britain's fourth largest supermarket, opening its 1,000th location in 2023 - so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a store near you.