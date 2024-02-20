Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Louis Theroux Podcast drops today with an intriguing conversation between the journalist and adult content creator/internet sensation Belle Delphine.

Belle reflects on her career with Theroux amidst mixed feelings, revealing how she amassed millions from her initial adult video, the challenges of dealing with stalkers, the controversy surrounding her 'Gamer Girl Bathwater' product, and the strain her adult work has put on her relationship with her father.

Belle shares how the allure of significant financial gains gradually pushed her to produce increasingly explicit content, a path she never envisioned taking initially. With every new opportunity, boundaries were pushed, knowing she had a captivated audience. Shockingly, Belle discloses that her very first fully pornographic video on OnlyFans alone earned her £5 million, and she now averages around £1 million per month from her adult content, affording her a dream home in the countryside.

Mary-Belle Kirschner, known as Belle, recounts how her father discovered her adult content during a visit from South Africa in 2019, prompting a furious reaction and ultimately estranging them. Charging $35 per month for her OnlyFans subscription, Belle admits she can only respond to a limited number of messages each day, prioritizing high tippers and managing multiple sexual conversations simultaneously.

Belle's journey into adult content started with a provocative post inspired by the Ahegao face, quickly gaining her a massive following on Instagram. Louis delves into Belle's viral 'Gamer Girl Bathwater' product, exploring the concept and media attention it garnered, along with darker experiences like death threats and stalking incidents, forcing Belle and her mother to relocate.

Belle also candidly expresses her desire to erase her online presence after nearly six years in the content creator world, longing to escape the pressures and dangers of internet fame.

