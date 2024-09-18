Managing Director of Media, Culture and Entertainment, Neom Wayne Borg (pictured) has been replaced by Australian arts and culture executive Michael Lynch | Variety via Getty Images

Australian arts and culture executive Michael Lynch has been appointed as the acting head of media at Saudi Arabia's Neom project, following allegations of misconduct against Wayne Borg, the previous media head.

Wayne Borg, who had led Neom’s media industries since 2019, was accused of making racist and misogynistic comments and engaging in inappropriate workplace behaviour, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal on September 11.

Neom is an urban area being built by Saudi Arabia in Tabuk Province with a total planned area of 10,200 square miles (26,500 km2). It was launched in 2017 by crown prince Mohammad bin Salman, with multiple regions planned, including a floating industrial complex, global trade hub, tourist resorts and a linear city powered by renewable energy sources. On their website, the company describes themself as "the land of the future where the greatest minds and best talents are empowered to embody pioneering ideas and exceed boundaries in a world inspired by imagination".

Lynch, an experienced arts executive, will take over the role immediately while continuing his duties as Neom’s sector head of entertainment and culture, a position he has held since late 2023. Lynch has an illustrious career, having previously served as chief executive of Sydney Opera House, London’s Southbank Centre, and Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District Authority.

Neom has removed Borg from its leadership page, and a spokesperson for the organisation declined to confirm if Borg is still employed, stating only that Neom has a “zero-tolerance approach to discrimination and harassment in all forms”.

According to the report published by The Wall Street Journal, Borg – an Australian who is a former Fox Studios executive in Los Angeles and in Australia – is alleged to have made several racist and discriminatory comments that were recorded.

In a statement, Neom said: “We take allegations of this nature very seriously. We are committed to upholding our Code of Conduct, which sets clear standards for the actions and behaviours of every employee. We do not tolerate breaches of our Code of Conduct and have adopted a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination and harassment in all forms.”

Lynch’s appointment comes as Neom continues to expand its media operations, attracting 38 local and international productions over the past three years, including the $150 million film Desert Warrior, starring Anthony Mackie, and Bollywood blockbuster Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan.