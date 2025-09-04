New book ‘Happiness is a Serious Business’ reveals that happier employees are not only more engaged and innovative, but also 20–30% more productive

New book 'Happiness is a Serious Business'

Something’s not working in the world of work. Turnover is high. Burnout is rising. Underperformance is everywhere. Even in well-run organisations, too many people are stuck in “OK” - not unhappy enough to sound alarms, but not energised enough to thrive. It’s a quiet drain on morale, momentum, and results. What if the missing piece isn’t just strategy, structure or skills—but happiness?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 'Happiness is a Serious Business', pioneering Happiness Statistician Nic Marks shows that team happiness isn’t a feel-good extra – it’s a powerful performance multiplier. His research reveals that happier employees are not only more engaged and innovative, but also 20–30% more productive. In roles that demand collaboration, creativity, or problem-solving, these gains are even greater – sparking ideas, building trust, and driving results in fast-moving business climates. Crucially, they also stay longer, with unhappy teams facing turnover rates up to three times higher. The combined effect of higher output and lower attrition means happier employees deliver over twice the value of those who are merely “OK.”

Within the book, Marks offers leaders a refreshing new perspective and a practical path forward for tackling today’s toughest team challenges. Drawing on his impressive background as an award-winning statistician, the latest behavioural science and data from thousands of teams, Marks introduces an adaptive new framework - The Dynamic Model of Team Happiness - helping readers to understand and improve performance from the inside out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the core of this model are two key tools: The Five Ways to Happiness at Work, which drive the conditions for team happiness (like fairness, connection, and purpose), and The Seven Successes of Happy Teams, which describe the observable outcomes when teams truly flourish.

Marks also introduces a simple, but transformative rhythm - measure, meet, repeat -that enables teams to reflect regularly, improve together, and grow stronger week by week. No fluff. No gimmicks. Just a measurable, collaborative system that works.

Happiness is a Serious Business is a rallying cry for leaders ready to move beyond productivity hacks and embrace human-centred performance. Marks actively challenges the outdated belief that happiness is a frivolous distraction and shows instead how it is a precursor to creativity, a buffer against burnout, and a foundation for long-term success.

This isn’t just another book about happiness. Whether a manager directly leading a team, a leader shaping culture at scale or a HR professional tasked with creating the conditions for success, Happiness is a Serious Business provides the inspiration and actionable frameworks to build a workplace where people can do great work because they feel good doing it.