Office noise threatens 'great return to work,' new study warns

A new study from architectural acoustic specialists Oscar Acoustics has highlighted a growing challenge for UK workplaces: excessive noise is driving employees away from the office and undermining efforts to boost productivity.

As major employers like Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Barclays push for a return to in-person work, noise levels have emerged as a major deterrent. According to a survey of 2,000 UK business professionals, 56% of office workers still describe their workplaces as noisy, and fewer than one in three feel their surroundings fully support their productivity.

The research paints a troubling picture of how poor acoustic design is affecting employee satisfaction. More than a third of workers (36%) say they choose to work from home to escape noisy offices, while a similar number have adjusted their hours to find quieter periods. Meanwhile, 26% have moved desks to seek out calmer spaces, and one in five report conflicts with colleagues over noise.

Noise is not just a minor irritation. Nearly half (47%) of respondents said they struggle to concentrate, 36% feel irritated, and 30% experience stress due to office noise. Alarmingly, 7%—roughly one in 14 workers—reported hearing damage from prolonged exposure.

Generational differences are also stark. Two-thirds of employees aged 25-34 say they would quit if forced to return to full-time office work. Only one in ten Gen Z workers actively prefers being in the office.

Despite growing awareness of workplace well-being, the problem of noise appears stubbornly persistent. In 2019, Oscar Acoustics reported that 59% of workers found offices noisy—a figure that remains virtually unchanged at 56% in 2025. Meanwhile, the impact on productivity has worsened sharply: 81% of employees now say noise affects their performance, up from 41% just three years ago.

To cope, workers are increasingly relying on noise-blocking solutions like headphones, with usage soaring from 23% in 2022 to 41% in 2025. However, while headphones may help individuals focus, experts warn they can also erode team cohesion and stifle the spontaneous collaboration that drives innovation—especially among junior staff who benefit most from in-person mentoring.

Experts say the root of the problem lies in office design. Only 29% of workers feel their office acoustics meet their needs, and the same proportion believe better sound management would boost their productivity. Architects report that acoustics are often neglected in project briefs, despite mounting evidence of their importance.

Ben Hancock, Managing Director of Oscar Acoustics, said the issue can no longer be overlooked:

"Productivity in the UK is already under scrutiny, with the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) reporting declines in early 2025 and EY revising GDP growth forecasts down to 1%. Employers, architects, and developers cannot afford to treat acoustics as an afterthought. Investing in sound management isn’t just about employee well-being—it’s a strategic priority for business success."

Neuroleadership coach Lara Milward echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the opportunity to rethink office spaces:

“At this pivotal moment in the evolution of the workplace, we have the chance to redefine what the office actually means. It shouldn’t just be a place where people show up — it should be a purpose-built environment that actively supports health, well-being, focus, and collaboration. This isn’t just about designing workspaces; it’s about creating environments that give people real reasons to come together and do their best work."

Oscar Acoustics is calling on businesses to prioritise acoustic design as a key part of their return-to-office strategies. The company’s 2025 whitepaper, 'Shaping Spaces for The Great Return to the Office,' offers insights into how better sound management could foster workplaces where employees can thrive.