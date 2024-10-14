Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoppers are spotting a familiar favourite back on the shelves as limited pink Diet Coke returns.

Asda has reintroduced its vibrant pink packaging as part of its annual Tickled Pink campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, stopping female shoppers in their tracks as they rush to get their hands on it.

Many have taken to TikTok, saying how they were “obsessed” with the limited edition Coke. Millie Grims shared a video of her nabbing a box and belting it up in her car. The 20-year-old said: “Oh my god, girls, run to Asda. Obsessed - and for such an amazing cause.”

Another TikToker Olivia Mulhearn said: “I’m just a girl who loves a can of pink coke. They are part of the tickle pink campaign at Asda which raises funds for Breast Cancer Now and Coppa Feel.”

The multipack of 30 is priced at £10, which works out at roughly 33p a can. It is also the same classic Diet Coke, with the familiar flavour and colourings, so there's no need to worry about any changes to the taste.

This year, more than 200 iconic products, including Heinz Baked Beans and Marmite, have also turned pink in support of the cause. Alongside the big brands, hundreds of other products are also supporting the campaign, including Kingsmill 50/50 bread, Fray Bentos pies, and Candy Kittens sweets.

Customers will be rewarded for supporting the campaign. Those who buy four products from the Tickled Pink range will receive £1 back in their Asda Rewards cash pot.

Kris Comerford, Asda’s Chief Merchandising Office said: "We are proud to have so many of our suppliers supporting this year’s Tickled Pink campaign and turning their iconic brands pink. It’s set to be one of our biggest ever years with over 200 products available both in stores and online, giving customers the opportunity to donate by purchasing everyday household and clothing items."

The year's Tickled Pink campaign was launched with an exclusive t-shirt designed by Strictly star and breast cancer campaigner, Amy Dowden. | Asda

This year’s Tickled Pink campaign also includes an exclusive t-shirt designed by Strictly Come Dancing star and breast cancer campaigner Amy Dowden, in collaboration with Asda’s George clothing line. Available in baby pink and slate grey, the t-shirt features a handwritten "Love from Amy" message and a pretty bow design, adding a personal touch to the campaign.

Asda Cafés are also joining in, offering customers two free Warburtons crumpets with a minimum £1 spend as part of the Tickled Pink initiative, available from September 19 to October 16. Warburtons has pledged £150,000 in donations through this promotion.

Rachael Franklin, Director of Fundraising, Communications and Engagement at Breast Cancer Now, said: "It’s incredible to see so many amazing brands turning pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, helping us to raise vital awareness and funds for breast cancer treatments, vital education, and life-changing support."