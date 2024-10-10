Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Iconic singer Kylie Minogue has admitted to being a “despicable human being” while she’s on tour.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Padam Padam singer has opened up about the “stressful” super quick outfit changes she has to do during her concerts, saying she needs to change her look seven or eight times a show.

Minogue is known for her beautiful, sparkly, show-stopping clothes, so these changes are not straightforward - but they have to be as quick as possible as the countdown is always on to when the next song begins. Many of the star’s outfits involve extravagant corsets and sequins and feathered headdresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's frantic, it's really stressful," she said in an interview with the BBC. "I might swear a lot. It just takes one thing to go wrong, and you're all freaking out." She added: "I did pass by the wardrobe [department] on a gig I did recently and I said 'i’m a despicable human being. I'm so sorry.' They were like ‘no, what happens in quick change stays in quick change'."

In the same interview, the Can’t Get You Out of My Head singer, shared that her brother told her a technique for helping her to get rid of her stress. Younger brother Brendan, a camera operator, has taught her "the foofer valve".

She explained it as a way of letting off steam: "When the emotion has got to come out, or you've got to have a big cry or a moan, you let out a noise, tsssssh, like a kettle letting off steam, and you're like ‘oh, I feel so much better'."

Kylie Minogue has said she’s a ‘despicable human being’ as she discusses being on tour and her breast cancer diagnosis. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for TIME

The 56-year-old, who has sold over 80 million records worldwide, also spoke out more about her cancer battle. It was 2005, when she was on the UK leg of her greatest hits tour, that she started experiencing blurred vision on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She initially had a health check which gave her the all-clear, so she assumed that what had happened to her was because of exhaustion - but carried on performing. "When they say ‘you don't need to worry', that's what you want to hear, so you believe it," she said.

A second test, however, revealed that Minogue had early-stage breast cancer. She then underwent chemotherapy and a lumpectomy. Her fans sent countless letters, drawings, cards - and the star said she still has everything that she received because she found the love “really moving”.

She went on: "There were envelopes that just said, 'Kylie Minogue, Australia', and the post department bothered to [deliver] them," she says. “I just felt there was a trail of love and support. It really made such a difference to me."

Minogue got the all-clear from cancer in 2006. She is about to kick off her ‘Tension’ world tour.