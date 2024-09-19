Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kylie Minogue has announced her largest tour in over a decade, alongside the release of her latest album, Tension II.

The Tension tour will kick off in Minogue’s home country of Australia before heading to Asia and reaching the UK in May 2025. Additional dates across Europe, North America, and South America are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

"I am beyond excited to announce the Tension tour 2025," Minogue shared in a statement. "I can't wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more!"

The UK leg of the tour will include stops in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Nottingham, and Birmingham, with two shows scheduled at London's O2 Arena.

Kylie Minogue will perform live at Sheffield Utilita Arena on May 23, 2025.

Minogue, whose decades-long career includes hits like I Should Be So Lucky and Can't Get You Out Of My Head, first hinted at the tour while announcing her new album, Tension II, set for release in October. The album's lead single, Lights Camera Action, drops on September 27. "But wait! There's more..." she teased, with the tour announcement following soon after.

This will be Minogue's first tour since her Golden shows in 2018 and 2019, and her biggest since the Aphrodite: Les Folies tour in 2011. The new album will feature the dance hit Edge of Saturday Night with The Blessed Madonna, as well as collaborations with artists like Orville Peck, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo, and Sia.

Reflecting on her recent success, Minogue said: "The Tension era has been so special to me. I can't possibly let it be over just yet!"

Minogue’s viral hit Padam Padam, released in 2023, marked a return to electronic dance music and brought her massive success, leading to a Las Vegas residency and a big performance at London's Hyde Park earlier this year. "I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action... and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!" she added.

Tension Tour 2025 UK dates

Friday, May 16 Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday, May 17 Newcastle Utilita Aren

Monday, May 19 Manchester AO Arena

Thursday, May 22 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Friday, May 23 Sheffield Utilita Arena

Monday, May 26 London The O2

Tuesday, May 27 London London The O2

Friday, May 30, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday, May 31 Birmingham BP Pulse LIVE

Tickets for the UK dates will go on general sale at 10am Friday 27 September. For more information on tickets, visit the official Kylie Minogue’s website.