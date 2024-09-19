Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Barrowman, who was previously a judge on Dancing on Ice and was a Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special winner, has spoken out about the devastating impact on his mental health after he was sacked from Dancing On Ice.

Fans of Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins will see shamed TV star John Barrowman in a forthcoming episode, which will be screened this Sunday 29 September. The series was filmed last year.

However, after only three hours, John Barrowman quit the show after reportedly doing just one task. Other ‘celebrities’ taking part in the show include Strictly Come Dancing 2024 contestant Pete Wicks and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel Johnson.

Pete Wicks, Rachel Johnson and John Barrowman (albeit briefly) are not the only stars taking part. Reality TV Star Bianca Gascoigne, former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw, TV Presenter Cherry Healey, former professional boxer Anthony Ogogo, comedian Shazia Mirza, former Love Island contestant Georgia Harrison, reality star Bobby Norris, and influencer Marnie Simpson are also on the show.

The line-up will be completed by former Olympic gymnast Ellie Downie, comedian Tez Ilyas, professional basketball player Ovie Soko, and World Heavyweight Champion boxer Lani Daniels.

John Barrowman has now spoken out how he thought about suicide after his on-set behaviour cost him his job on Dancing On Ice. Not only did he lose his job on the show, but he also had to cancel his own tour due to poor ticket sales.

John Barrowman told The Mirror that “I had thoughts of suicide, going out and trying to do certain things and harm myself, and a couple of times debating how I was going to kill myself.” He also said that “The thing was I couldn’t do it because of my family and friends.”

John Barrowman also discussed his behaviour and said: “Something that was a stupid prank that was done amongst cast members and who the cast members never complained, never said anything about, but a narrative was created that apparently I was going around and throwing my c**k on people’s shoulders, which was not true. We had pranks, but they were amongst the company members and we all laughed and had fun. I was being, in a sense, publicly punished and humiliated for those things and also being cancelled.”