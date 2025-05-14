Snappy shopper partners with Purpl to deliver exclusive grocery discount for disabled households across the UK

Snappy Shopper

The UK’s fastest-growing convenience store delivery platform, Snappy Shopper, has announced an exclusive partnership with disability discount platform Purpl to launch a new initiative aimed at easing the cost of living for millions of disabled people across the UK.

The collaboration between Purpl and Snappy Shopepr with see members receive a 25% discount on their first online grocery order via Snappy Shopper, available through the app and website. The offer includes same-day delivery (within 30–60 minutes) or click and collect at selected local retailers. Additionally, all Purpl users will benefit from three months of free delivery during the trial period.

This initiative supports the 16.1 million people in the UK — 24% of the population — living with disabilities, offering tangible savings on everyday essentials. According to disability equality charity Scope, disabled households require an additional £1,010 per month to maintain the same standard of living as non-disabled households.

To access the discount, customers can currently register for free with Purpl and upload proof of disability, such as an Access Card, Blue Badge, Disabled Bus Pass, Disabled Persons Railcard, DLA or PIP. Verifications are typically completed within seconds, after which a unique discount code becomes active for use on Snappy Shopper.

The partnership will launch as a trial to evaluate its impact and reach, with the shared aim of building a more inclusive shopping experience for disabled communities.

Mike Callachan, CEO of Snappy Shopper, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Purpl to make Snappy Shopper more accessible to customers living with a disability. We hope this initiative will offer practical support and genuine savings at a time when they’re most needed.”

Founded in July 2024 by Georgina Colman — who lives with multiple sclerosis and ADHD — Purpl was created to help tackle the extra costs often associated with disability. The platform also provides advice and guidance for those living with a disability.

Georgina Colman, founder of Purpl, said: "I am really excited about our partnership with Snappy Shopper. I know first-hand how difficult it can be to get out and about when you have a disability, and it's made worse when you have no one else to pop out to the shop for you. Being able to use Snappy Shopper and get a delivery within an hour will make such a difference to the disabled community."

Along with discounts at Snappy Shopper, Purpl members can enjoy deals on other brands like Hoover, Sky, Green People, Debenhams, and hundreds of others.

To learn more, visit the Snappy Shopper and Purpl websites.