Tachmed and Paragraf announce strategic partnership to scale graphene-powered diagnostics

Tachmed CEO Paul Christie and Paragraf CTO John Tingay affirm their new strategic partnership.

Tachmed, an innovative medtech company, and Paragraf, the world’s first mass producer of graphene-based electronic devices using standard semiconductor processes, have entered into a strategic partnership to bring scalable, cost-effective, and accurate diagnostic testing to homes and primary care clinics globally.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership will focus on the integration of Paragraf’s proprietary graphene field-effect transistor (GFET) molecular sensor into Tachmed’s innovative digital health platform, TachShield. This cloud-based system combines rapid diagnostic tests, connected devices, software, and APIs through a single mobile app, offering a seamless experience for patients, health service providers, and clinicians.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies are entering an agreement to co-develop next-generation diagnostic tests based on GFET biosensors; and ensure Tachmed can scale up supply of the -home test cartridges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This partnership reflects our shared vision to transform access to precise, real-time health diagnostics,” said Paul Christie, Founder and CEO of Tachmed. “Together, we are laying the foundation for a new era in preventive and primary health care.”

“This partnership marks a major milestone in Tachmed’s journey to transform access to precise, real-time health diagnostics,” said Paul Christie, Founder and CEO of Tachmed. “We’ve already demonstrated the potential of TachShield, and now, in working closely with Paragraf, we have the opportunity to scale that impact exponentially. We aren’t just advancing diagnostics, we’re helping to build a future where early detection can become a reality for everyone, everywhere.”

TachShield, powered by Paragraf’s GFET sensors, will help drive health equality by enabling rapid testing in homes, community health centres, frontline clinics, and remote locations. The integrated solution will support chronic and infectious disease detection at scale and provides users with real-time, actionable health insights.

Paragraf’s new advanced Graphene foundry in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, will play a key role in supporting the anticipated high-volume demand from Tachmed’s global partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This collaboration with Tachmed allows us to apply our cutting-edge GFET technology where it can make the most immediate human impact,” said Simon Thomas, Paragraf CEO. “By enabling precision diagnostics in everyday settings, we can truly reshape how people engage with their health.”

The partnership will prioritize strategic markets in the Middle East, the UK, the USA, and Asia, leveraging Tachmed’s ongoing work with health system providers and its partnerships with AWS and Anthropic. These AI and cloud capabilities are being used to enhance assay development and next-generation diagnostic intelligence.

TachMed has successfully raised $10 million in seed funding to support its rollout strategy in coordination with health providers and agencies focused on early disease detection and public health resilience. The company is now in its Series A funding round.’