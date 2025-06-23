The Clean Space invests in future proofing operations

Charlie Mowat, CEO at The Clean Space

Commercial cleaning specialist, The Clean Space has invested in the digitisation of its operational processes and training delivery system, as part of its strategy to drive efficiencies across the business.

The company commissioned Templar, the digital solutions provider, to design a bespoke platform to digitise many of their internal processes. The system will integrate into its current CRM system, and will enable personnel to create digital employee records; run and track HR processes such as payroll and training development programmes; and record key client information for efficient contract management.

The platform has been developed to include company training modules which can be delivered in a number of languages and will keep accurate training records for each employee. The fully customisable system allows The Clean Space to design bespke modules, and also to use adaptable templates.

Prior to the platform development, Lauren Kyrke-Smith, Head of Central Operations at The Clean Space set up a project committee including key stakeholders across the business to ensure processes and requirements were included from every department.

Lauren commented: “The introduction of Templar has allowed us to move away from a reliance on manual processes, and to make strategic decisions based on real time data. We employ over 1600 people and having accurate, up to date records for all of our team on one system will be a game changer for us.”

As past of its wider business strategy phase two of the programme development will allow The Clean Space clients to view real time contract data via the platform, and interact with the system using on-site QR codes.

Charlie Mowat, CEO at The Clean Space, added: “This investment aligns with our broader commitment to integrating innovative technology into our core operations.”