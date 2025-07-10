UK workplaces prioritise respect as sexual harassment training becomes most-used corporate course

Nathan Pitman, Managing Director of iHasco

New iHasco data reveals a 1,213% surge in Sexual Harassment Awareness training*, overtaking traditional compliance courses

A profound shift is underway in UK workplace culture as new data from eLearning provider iHasco reveals an unprecedented 1,213% year-on-year rise in Sexual Harassment Awareness training*. The course has now overtaken Fire Safety as the most-used corporate training in the country indicating a nationwide shift in workplace priorities.

Since it’s launch in 2018, iHasco have delivered the Sexual Harassment Awareness Training course 550,034 times. Remarkably, over 80% of the course completions have been in the past 12 months alone, highlighting a significant increase in demand for sexual harassment training. 39% of sessions of the course were completed during Q4 2024, iHasco’s highest-performing quarter to date and 34% of completions were recorded in the first four months of 2025 alone, demonstrating sustained momentum.*

The dramatic growth in uptake comes on the heels of new legal obligations introduced in October 2024, requiring UK employers to take “reasonable steps” to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace, a reform under the Equality Act 2010. Updated guidance, published alongside the legislation, encourages robust staff education as a frontline preventative measure.

"This isn’t just a shift in training trends, it’s a cultural wake-up call," said Nathan Pitman, Managing Director of iHasco. “When organisations enroll their employees in our Sexual Harassment Awareness Training courses which directly support legislative compliance, they are sending a clear message that empowers learners and fosters safer more respectful workplaces.”

Sexual harassment is defined under the Equality Act 2010 as unwanted conduct that violates a person’s dignity, including behaviour that is sexual, intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating, or offensive.

With around 40% of women and 18% of men reporting unwanted sexual behaviour in the workplace, iHasco’s Sexual Harassment Awareness Training aims to tackle sexual harassment head-on. The course helps individuals understand how to prevent harassment, identify inappropriate behaviour, and report incidents.

Sector trends: Construction, care and education lead the charge

The industries that are showing the sharpest increases in training uptake are:

Education: Monthly course completions rose 2,943%

Monthly course completions rose 2,943% Care: Monthly course completions rose 2,548%

Monthly course completions rose 2,548% Construction: Monthly course completions rose 1,199%*

These figures underscore a growing commitment among employers to safeguard staff and address persistent cultural issues directly.

“Sexual harassment training is vital in sectors where power imbalances, close personal contact, or outdated cultures can make inappropriate behaviour more likely to go unchallenged,” added Pitman.

While Fire Awareness and DSE (Display Screen Equipment) training have long dominated compliance routines, the rise of sexual harassment training signals a shift in how organisations define ‘essential’ knowledge.

“iHasco empowers millions of learners, creating healthier working environments and with the recent growth in the Sexual Harassment Awareness Training we’re seeing a redefinition of what it means to protect your people,” Pitman said.

"Training on workplace respect isn't just a legal box to tick, it's an integral foundation to building a positive working culture that has to be both informative and engaging to truly be effective."