After Donald Trumps’ election win, The Spotlight Coach Amana Walker asks - would you work for someone you didn't and wouldn't ever vote for?

Trump did it. Again. Against all the odds, despite the wave of support from the biggest celebrities out there for Kamala Harris, and to the dismay of, probably half of America, he will become the next President of the USA.

That will feel wonderful for his millions of supporters, and like a nightmare for the ones who are not. But there are many leaders out there who divide opinion. And many out there who are in positions of power, and we wonder how on earth they did it.

That’s life. It happens in cities and countries around the world, and it happens in the places we work.

I mean, think about it - have you ever worked for a boss who, in your opinion, didn’t deserve to be in that position? Or been employed by someone when you believed that there are others (plenty of others) who could do a better job? Or didn’t trust the person you had to report to? Of course, you have. We all have.

Right now, in the USA, some people are facing the reality of their country - and their lifestyle - being led and determined by a person who they never voted for and, whose policies they disagree with. They could choose to leave the country, but it’s unlikely they’ll want to leave their homeland. That means, they have to accept the leader that their fellow countrymen have chosen.

And although you may not like Sir Keir Starmer (or the policies of the Labour Party), you will also accept the choice of the country.

But your work situation could be different. If you DO have a boss who you struggle to work for because of their behaviour, their character, or the way they treat you, you have choices. Some of those choices mean you have to face obstacles, but let’s be honest, could they be any bigger than the ones you are facing working for him/her?

I’m talking about actions you can take when faced with these things you see from your boss, such as:

You think you’re being lied to

Sometimes, leaders will want to protect you from the truth, if they believe they can make the situation better first. So, if the business is not doing well, they won’t want to burden you with bad news if they can turn it around - and it’s their job to do that. That does mean they are lying to you, or it could mean that they are not being 100% honest with you and it’s possibly for good reason. But if this feels like you’re being left in the dark, or if you are suspicious about not being told the truth - speak up. Doing this will either reassure you, or will put you in a position of choice - should I stay, or should I start looking for another job?

There is a lack of trust

Trust is that thing that has to be earned, especially from people at the top. You want to see that your boss is working hard for you, just as you’re expected to work hard for them. You want to know that they understand what it’s like to be doing the job you’re doing, rather than them being sat in a plush office, and keeping their distance under the guise of ‘being too busy’. If that trust has been broken, or just isn’t there - firstly, don’t judge too quickly, we can be wrong.

Not all leaders are comfortable talking to staff, especially when it comes to having a conversation about anything other than work. Having that kind of relationship with your boss isn’t vital but it breaks down barriers and allows you to see the real person you’re working for. But if they find it hard, you can help them by being the one who tries a bit harder to strike up a conversation. If can break down the barrier yourself (while staying professional), your boss will appreciate it and trust is easier to see – and build.

You don’t feel valued

Most of us feel underpaid for the job we do. It’s not just about the hours, it’s the hard work, it’s the extra stuff we do, and it’s the lack of recognition, especially if the company is doing well. And as much as we’d like it to be, getting a pay rise is not that easy, even IF you believe you warrant one. It’s not just about the money though, is it?

There are lots of things a boss can do to make their team feel valued. Some things cost money, like: extra time off, free food in the work place, and benefits that make our life a bit easier. But the very minimum, and the thing that everyone appreciates, is being thanked, or getting a pat on the back for a job well done, or being noticed when you’ve bent over backwards.

Does your boss notice these things? And if not, is it because they don’t see it happening in the moment; is it because they are not being made aware … or is it because they expect it all, as part of your job? Many bosses are oblivious but would be horrified if they thought you felt unappreciated, which is why it’s worth a discussion before you decide whether this is the right boss, and place, for you.

Not leading by example

You know how it is, you’re expected to follow the rules, but it’s not what the boss does himself (hello Boris Johnson). It’s an immediate respect killer, assuming you’ve got it right - and yes, sometimes we can jump to the wrong conclusions. We want our leaders and bosses to lead by example with their own behaviour – it’s not too much to ask, is it? And if they don’t, it hacks us off resulting in us not wanting to listen to them anymore. Am I right?

Tread carefully, and get your facts right first, there might be a good explanation for it. Find out and speak to someone else who might know the reason. But then ultimately if your boss is not following the rules or working practices that they’ve set, you have a choice to make: do I accept this and carry on, or do I work for someone I can actually respect.

There are multiple issues

There might be a time in your life when a few, or all of the above are happening, and despite you raising your concerns and looking for good explanations, you find yourself working for a boss who has a different set of values or morals to yours. And try as you might, you are not enjoying working under their leadership. So, then what?

Well, you don’t have to leave the country, and no, you won’t find the perfect boss anywhere either - but weigh up the pros and cons and then decide if you deserve better. No one has to put up with poor leadership if there is something they can do about it.

Will finding a new job be easy? Heck no, and the thought of it might sound ridiculous to you. But working for years of your life for someone you didn’t, and wouldn’t ever ‘vote’ for, is even harder.